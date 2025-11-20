You’ve probably never heard of it, but the UAX Concept foreshadowed one of the most controversial BMW M vehicles to ever come to market. As you likely guessed, that’s the BMW XM. Dreamed up inside BMW’s California-based Designworks studio, the UAX hinted at a bold new design direction two decades before the XM arrived. From an unmistakable profile to small aesthetic details and a familiar front bumper arrangement, the early 2000s concept is definitely the earliest intimation that BMW could one day develop an M-badged super SUV.

The UAX: Concept that Might’ve Shaped the XM

Similar to many other iconic BMW designs, the UAX Concept came from the brains over at Designworks. As you can see from the sketches, the UAX was characterized by narrow headlights, small grilles, and an otherworldly silhouette. Reportedly, the vehicle would fit between large trucks and the then-new BMW X5 — another Designworks penned vehicle. You can probably also see there’s some familial resemblance between the BMW XM and this design. Since this was circa 2002 or so, the UAX preceded the XM by 20 years. But it seems to have given a lot over to the hybrid SUV.

Naturally, the brand evolved and changed a lot in the 20 years between the two events. The same could be said for the UAX’s relation to the XM. While the grilles and lower air intake look close to where the XM ended up, split headlights were not on the agenda for this particular model. The oversized wheels are there, though, and additional roundel badging is another common thread — although on this concept, the roundel appears to be on the driver’s side fender.

The UAX Looks Familiar For Other Reasons, Too

Although the UAX Concept definitely resembles the BMW XM in some ways, there’s some other familiarity with a car we don’t know nearly as much about. The wedge shape definitely gives off the same vibes as the in-wheel electric motor prototype we saw zipping around last year. While that car is clearly a little bit lower-slung and has some more fleshed-out body work, in some ways that only entices and intrigues even further. Even though the UAX wasn’t designed with electric power in mind, it seems the design might be a good fit for it.

It’s arguable that the UAX looks even closer to the camouflaged car than the XM. We sadly have no other information to share on that wedge prototype, which left about as quickly and mysteriously as it appeared. Regardless, it seems BMW is good about holding on to its past designs. If the X7 took almost 20 years to get from early design stages to the road, perhaps there’s no reason the UAX can’t do the same. The UAX’s existence raises a tantalizing question. How many of BMW’s “new” design cues are simply older sketches waiting for the right moment to reemerge?