BMW has issued a new safety recall for early-production E53 X5 models after determining that some vehicles may have received Takata PSDI-4 air bag inflators as replacement parts. The campaign, filed as NHTSA 25V748000, covers 5,361 units from the 2000 and 2001 model years. All potentially affected vehicles were built between February 19, 1999 and March 31, 2000.

The recall applies to:

2000–2001 BMW X5 3.0i

2000–2001 BMW X5 4.4i

BMW’s documentation notes that these X5s did not originally leave the factory with Takata inflators containing ammonium nitrate. Instead, the risk comes from replacement sport steering wheel air bag modules that may have been installed during service work more than two decades ago. Those modules could include a PSDI-4 inflator, the same type used in many of the earlier Takata recalls.

The issue is familiar by now. Over time, under conditions of high humidity, heat, and repeated temperature swings, the inflator’s propellant can degrade. If the air bag deploys, the housing can rupture and send metal fragments into the cabin. It’s the same failure mode that led to the global Takata crisis, and the same concern applies here: an inflator rupture can cause serious injury or death.

Takata’s internal testing, referenced in the recall filing, shows age-related changes in the inflator’s characteristics. Combined with environmental exposure and normal manufacturing variability, the risk is high enough that BMW and NHTSA are expanding the previous campaign (19V015) to include these additional vehicles.

BMW will inspect the driver’s air bag and replace it if a PSDI-4 inflator is present. The repair is free. Owner notification letters are scheduled for December 23, 2025, and VINs will be searchable on NHTSA.gov the same day. For questions, owners can contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

For anyone driving an early X5—especially one equipped with a sport steering wheel—this is worth paying attention to. Many of these vehicles have long service histories, and not every replacement part installed in the early 2000s is well-documented. Once the VIN lookup goes live, owners should confirm whether their vehicle is part of the expanded recall.