BMW of North America has announced a significant recall affecting over 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a serious issue with airbag inflators. These inflators, produced by Takata, are at risk of exploding, potentially causing severe injury or death to the vehicle occupants. This recall primarily involves certain models from the 2006-2012 3 Series lineup, including sedans, sports wagons, and diesel variants.

The recall was prompted by concerns that original steering wheels might have been replaced with sport or M Sport steering wheels equipped with Takata inflators. If these inflators explode, they could send sharp metal fragments into the vehicle’s cabin, posing a significant danger to drivers and passengers. Despite the recall, BMW has not reported any incidents or injuries in the U.S. related to this defect so far.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has underscored the gravity of this recall, emphasizing the importance of immediate action by affected vehicle owners. Owners will be notified by mail starting August 23, and BMW dealers will inspect and replace the affected airbag modules free of charge.

This recall includes the following vehicles:

2006-2011 BMW 3 Series Sedan (324i, 325i, 325xi, 328i, 328xi, 330i, 330xi, 335i, 335xi)

2006-2012 BMW 3 Series Sports Wagon (325xi, 328i, 328xi)

2009-2011 BMW 3 Series Sedan (335d)

This issue is part of a broader problem with Takata airbags, which have been linked to numerous recalls across various automakers due to the risk of inflator rupture caused by long-term exposure to fluctuating high temperatures and humidity. The NHTSA has been actively coordinating these recalls to ensure the safety of vehicle owners.

For further assistance, BMW owners can contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 or the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236. It is crucial for owners to check if their vehicle is affected and to take prompt action to ensure their safety.