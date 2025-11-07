Nostalgia is intoxicating, in a way. Certainly, cars are not immune; you can hardly venture into any enthusiast-centric corner of the web without hearing tales of how “they don’t make them like they used to.” True enough. Case in point: the E90 M3. A roaring, naturally-aspirated V8 that pulls to 8,400 rpm. Manual transmission, if desired. Rear-wheel drive only. It’s a formula we won’t ever see again, for reasons more nuanced than we care to get into at this particular point in time.

But opinions are free — ever wondered what happens when you actually line up the old-timers and the new school? Thankfully, we have Jason Cammisa to help us out. In his latest video, he lines up the greatest sport sedans from 2008 to see if they can tackle the current (arguable) king of the segment: the unlikely Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing. Is a 414-horsepower V8 enough to make up for nearly 20 years of technological advances in traction and chassis engineering?

The Greatest Sport Sedans of 2008 Line Up

There’s no question that the E90 M3 and its S65 engine are forces to be reckoned with. But Cammisa brought some equally impressive rivals along, too. First up is the second-generation Audi RS4, which famously touted a 4.2-liter V8 that revved to a truly delectable 8,250 rpm. In fact, the RS4 touted the highest redline of any cross-plane crank V8 ever at the time. A resulting 420 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque were just icing on the cake; the Audi’s rear-biased all-wheel drive system, well-honed suspension geometry, and overall handsome styling make the car the quintessential sport sedan.

Of course, we can’t have a true performance car shootout with BMW and Audi without Mercedes-Benz joining. And join they do: the W204 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG debuted in 2008 with a wicked 6.2-liter V8 making 451 horsepower. It’s the only car featured with an automatic transmission — perhaps a ding against it in this particular arena. Like the BMW, it features a magnificent (arguably more so, if we’re being completely unbiased) exhaust note and rear-wheel drive. It’s quicker than both other cars from zero to 60 mph, too, managing the sprint in just under four seconds.

The Modern Muscle

You’ve seen (or, more likely, already knew about) the old school. Meet the new kid on the block, the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing. No V8 here; a twin-turbo V6 sits under the hood instead. But it makes more power than all the cars here at 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque. It can hit a top speed of more than 189 mph, rip off zero to 60 mph times that rival the Benz, and even touts a row-your-own gearbox. But then, no car is perfect.

As if channeling an entire subreddit, Cammisa claims: “In terms of specialness, the old cars have it.” He laments the piped-in engine sound — and even mourns the mighty V6’s presence, claiming it would be “game over” for the old cars if a V8 was under the hood. After a quick overview of ownership — and reviewing the car’s in-period reviews — Camissa rules on a winner. He praises the Audi’s rarity and styling. The Benz gets best in class for steering and overall “hooliganism.” The E90 BMW M3? You’ll just have to watch and find out.