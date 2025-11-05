BMW’s performance division continues to fire on all cylinders. In the first nine months of 2025, BMW M recorded a 7.9% increase in global sales, making it one of the BMW Group’s key growth drivers for the year. The strong result underscores the enduring appeal of BMW’s high-performance lineup — from the compact M2 and M3/M4 duo to the M SUVs and electrified M Performance models.

The Munich-based automaker reported that its overall deliveries rose by 2.4% year-to-date, reaching 1,795,734 vehicles across BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. “We have all the right factors for continued success: a technology-neutral approach, exciting products, a strong global presence and outstanding innovation capabilities,” BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said. “With BMW M and our electrified vehicles as the main growth drivers, we continue to deliver robust results across all markets.”

BMW M Plays An Important Role In This Year’s Growth

Alongside M’s 7.9% rise, electrified vehicle deliveries climbed by 15%, now accounting for 26.2% of all BMW Group sales. Fully electric models made up 18% of total volume, while in Europe that share climbed to an impressive 25.5%.

Looking ahead, BMW M will also play a pivotal role in the upcoming Neue Klasse era. While the all-electric BMW iX3 is the first Neue Klasse model in 2026, future M derivatives are already in development. A BMW iX3 M (or simply caled X3 M) will arrive in 2027-2028, preceded by the first fully electric M3, codename ZA0.

BMW M GmbH also posted its best-ever first-half sales, delivering nearly 105,962 vehicles globally through June. That figure represents a 6.5% year-over-year increase compared to the same period in 2024 and puts the M division on track to break yet another annual sales record.

This follows a record-setting 2024, in which BMW M delivered 206,582 vehicles globally—an all-time high. Of those, 66,805 were full M models, with the remainder falling under the M Performance umbrella.