BMW Canada is marking a major milestone with the 2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre Edition, a limited-run model built to celebrate 50 years of the 3 Series. Only 100 cars will be produced, each one blending the impressive performance of the M340i with subtle nods to five decades of 3 Series history.

Six Generations, Six Colors

Each 50 Jahre Edition is finished in a color linked to a different 3 Series generation. The palette includes Madeira Red Metallic, Laguna Green Metallic, Avus Blue Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, Deep Green Metallic, and Citrin Black Metallic. All are part of BMW’s Individual catalog and connect this anniversary car to its predecessors — from the E21 to the current G20.

Other details set the edition apart: 20-inch forged M Performance wheels, style 795M painted in Ferric Grey, an M Performance exhaust system, and BMW Individual Merino leather inside. The “3 Series 50 Jahre Edition” door sills and the metal plaque on the cupholder cover add a subtle touch of exclusivity.

B58 Power, No Gimmicks

Under the hood, nothing changes — and that’s a good thing. The B58 3.0-liter inline-six remains one of BMW’s best modern engines. Smooth, torquey, and responsive, it continues to define the M340i as the sweet spot between everyday usability and great driving dynamics, when needed. Combined with xDrive all-wheel drive, it delivers the kind of balanced driving experience that most drivers want from a daily car.

The 3 Series has been part of BMW’s lineup since 1975, evolving through six generations while keeping the same focus on balance and driving feel. The 50 Jahre Edition doesn’t try to change that formula — it highlights the car’s long run as one of BMW’s most recognizable models.

Coming From The Munich Plant

Production of the M340i xDrive 50 Jahre Edition will start in Germany in November 2025, with deliveries set to begin in early 2026. Each car will include a numbered production plaque, emphasizing its exclusivity within the Canadian market. Given the limited run and heritage connection, it’s likely to become one of the most collectible modern 3 Series variants.

2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre Edition in Madeira Red Metallic

2026 BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre Edition in Avus Blue Metallic