Unfortunately, it’s already too late to go if you missed this year’s BMW Performance Center Classic and Motorsport Festival. On Sunday, October 26, 2025, countless BMW enthusiasts swarmed the automaker’s Greer, South Carolina-based Performance Center to enjoy a meeting of motorsport quite unlike anything else. With an events calendar that included hot laps with factory race driver Bill Auberlen, it’s arguably one of the most enjoyable car experiences any Bimmer-brained enthusiast could ever have. We captured it all — including the epic machines BMW and enthusiasts brought to display.

McLaren F1 GTR Chassis #17R

Even though the F1 was built from the ground-up to be a race car, the GTR (race version) gets even more serious. Ceramic brakes, a fixed rear wing, cooling ducts, and lightweighting efforts made the car even quicker on a course than the “regular” F1. This one, chassis #17R, is the well-known “FINA car.” Originally one of three cars purchased by BMW Motorsport (chassis 16R through 18R), it made its mark in the 1996 season, finishing fourth overall at Silverstone before tackling the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Driven by Nelson Piquet, Johnny Cecotto, and Danny Sullivan under BMW’s Italian partner Bigazzi Team SRL, it secured eighth overall and sixth in class, trailing just three other McLaren F1 GTRs. Though it only competed three times, 17R’s racing pedigree and rarity — one of just 28 F1 GTR chassis built — make it a cornerstone of BMW North America’s collection.

BMW G80 M3 CS / M4 GTS

The BMW G80 M3 CS represents the peak of the current M3 lineup. Powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged S58 inline-six, it delivers 543 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque — a healthy bump over the standard M3 Competition. Power is sent through an eight-speed automatic and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system for blistering acceleration and confident grip. In some ways, that couldn’t be more different from the M4 GTS parked next to it. That car’s a rear-wheel drive monster that utilizes water-injection and a dual-clutch automatic. It makes do with 493 horsepower. The two share a “less is more” approach, though. Lightweight carbon fiber components and a more stripped-down interior make both cars quicker. Model-specific tuning and aggressive styling set them apart from peers visually and dynamically.

BMW M1 Procar

The M1’s shape and styling was iconic. But the M1 Procar was where the model truly cemented its legendary status. The Procar series pit the five fastest F1 drivers, hand-picked from the European F1 races, against one another while piloting identical race-prepped BMW M1 race cars. Procar versions have tweaked body work and other updates, including a unique tire and wheel package. Group 5 variants, which came later, offered turbocharged motors making between 850 and 1,000 horsepower.

BMW 3.0 CS (and CSL)

The original BMW 3.0 CS, introduced in 1971, was part of BMW’s elegant E9 coupe lineup and marked a turning point for the brand’s performance identity. Powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six producing around 180 horsepower, it combined refined grand touring comfort with athletic handling, setting the stage for BMW’s “ultimate driving machine” reputation. Its long hood, slim pillars, and pillarless windows gave it a sleek, timeless design. The 3.0 CS was also the foundation for the legendary 3.0 CSL “Batmobile,” which went on to dominate touring car racing and cement BMW’s motorsport legacy for decades to come. Trimmed-down features and aluminum body panels contributed to a nearly 450-pound weight savings. Only around 1,200 CSLs were ever produced, and one showed up today. Later models received a hotter 3.2-liter engine and wild body kit. The kitted-out car quickly earned the nickname “Batmobile.”

BMW 507

Arguably even more iconic than the 3.0 CSL, albeit for very different reasons, is the BMW 507. The 507, famously piloted by well-heeled customers including Elvis and Fred Astaire, was introduced as part of a plan to refine BMW’s image into something “sportier,” but it dearly cost the company. The sales flop — BMW intended to sell thousands per year but managed to produce just 254 — resulted in the company’s near-bankruptcy. The car arguably birthed the Z3, Z4, and Z8, which all borrow design cues like the side fender vents. Today, good (and even poor) condition 507s trade for $1 million USD and higher depending on provenance.

Lots More BMW Magic in the Gallery

Peruse the gallery below and you’ll see lots of other BMWs. E30 M3 race cars, plenty of vintage metal, and modern classics like the 1M and Z8. It’s all quite the gold mine if you’re an enthusiast. Check out the pictures and maybe next year check the festival out in person!