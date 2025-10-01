Few brands stir the hearts of enthusiasts like BMW’s M division, and RM Sotheby’s upcoming Best of M Collection auction in Munich proves exactly why. Bringing together some of the brand’s most significant, rare, and best-driving performance models, the sale spans decades of M history — from icons of the 1970s to modern-day halo cars. Here is a carefully curated mix of rarity, low-mileage preservation, and pure driving pedigree that captures the spirit of M across generations. Whether you’re looking for a time capsule classic or something well-kept from the newer school, the Best of M Collection is certain to intrigue.

Best of M Collection Highlights

RM Sotheby’s Best of M Collection puts some of the brand’s most historically important and best-driving examples up for auction. While there are some conspicuous omissions — like the 3.0 CS or “Batmobile” CSL, and every M5 and M6 model — the collection does justice to the smallest and often, best-handling variants BMW M brought to market over the past 50 years or so. Older gems include a BMW M1 and a 1975 2002 turbo. The rest of the collection is 1990s and later, but that’s just fine with us. You’ll spot pre-millennium hits including an E36 M3 GT, BMW Z1, E30 M3 convertible, and more. A 2003 BMW ALPINA Roadster V8 marks the sole ALPINA model in the collection.

It’s hard to pick one out as a “crown jewel,” but we’ll give you some of the greatest hits. Arguably the rarest car here is a 2011 BMW M3 CRT, which is one of just 67 examples. The E90 M3 CRT — short for Carbon Racing Technology — got extensive carbon fiber body panels, special bucket seats (also made from CFRP), and a stroked S65 V8 now displacing 4.4 liters. The CRT for auction here has just 168 kilometers, making it likely the lowest-mileage example in existence. In 2021, a 700-mile example made it to $116,000 on Bring a Trailer. RM expects this one to fetch between €170,000 – €220,000 EUR.

Another standout is an S54-powered M Coupe finished in Phoenix Yellow paint. While there’s an S50-powered M Roadster (in “matching” Dakar Yellow paint, nonetheless) also for sale, this is likely to fetch considerably more interest — and money. With around 7,500 kilometers, it’s sure to hit, if not eclipse, RM’s estimated price of between €80,000 and €100,000 EUR. And don’t worry: more modern offerings are available, too, if that’s your bag. An N55-powered 2016 M2, 2023 M4 CSL, and 2016 M4 GTS round out a collection containing the most engaging BMWs made in the last decade. And they’re all available here.

RM’s Auction Goes Live Soon

The Best of M Collection is part of RM Sotheby’s Munich 2025 auction. It all goes down on 18 October 2025, so get your ducks in a row if you plan to bid. While this is an unmistakably lust-worthy collection, expect to pay high prices. Of course, for cars of this caliber in the condition they’re being presented in, that shouldn’t be surprising. You can check out the entire Best of M Collection here.