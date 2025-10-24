As it turns out, the M2 Drift Competition hooned by Elias Hountondji of the Red Bull Driftbrothers isn’t the only action-packed video BMW released this week. While the drift-happy coupe was filmed inside the Munich factory in Germany, the super sedan took to the BMW Performance Center in Greer, South Carolina.

The G90 faced an unexpected opponent on two wheels. Professional BMX rider Billy Perry jumped over the M5 as it drifted between two ramps. Unlike the rear-wheel-drive-only M2, the four-door rocket comes with xDrive as standard. Still, you can kick out its tail by enabling 2WD mode after fully disabling the dynamic stability control system.

In the hands of a skilled driver, the seventh-gen Bavarian bruiser can still devour tires and mimic a smoke machine, an expensive one at that. You can’t get an M5 in the United States for less than $125,175. Then again, that’s not too bad compared to its home market, where the flagship 5 Series starts at €144,400.

Beyond jumping over the M5, the ad also shows Billy Perry soaring above a facelifted M3 G80 wearing a special M-colored wrap. The smaller sports sedan is part of the BMW Performance Center’s fleet, alongside other cars used during courses designed to help attendees become better drivers. The parking lot packed with cars even makes a brief appearance in the video.

While the new ad stars an M5 sedan, Billy Perry actually prefers the more practical wagon. In a video released last month, he took delivery of a G99 finished in a striking combo of Individual Miami Blue over Kyalami Orange. We don’t know much about BMX bikes, but he certainly has great taste in cars. His M5 Touring looks just about perfect.