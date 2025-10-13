With the new 325iS and 333i for South Africa, BMW proves good things come in pairs. The luxury brand is delivering a one-two punch at what’s left of the coupe competition with a retro-flavored 2 Series tandem. The former builds on the M240i xDrive, while the latter starts life as an M2. A new video showcases both sides of the Homage Edition, each limited to just 33 units.

Although the dynamic duo premiered last week, we’re still adjusting to seeing a 2 Series wear a name that starts with “3.” Some might find it confusing, but BMW insists the move makes sense since the Homage Editions pay tribute to the E30. As for why the South African branch waited until now to honor those locally exclusive special editions, 2025 feels appropriate. After all, it is the 3 Series’ 50th anniversary.

Much like in the press photos, the video spotlights the 325iS in Fire Red and the 333i in Zandvoort Blue. Both Homage Edition models are available in other colors, but only the M2-based cars get those sweet ALPINA wheels. Hopefully, that’s a sign of things to come, with more M cars adopting the iconic alloy design in the future. For now, it makes perfect sense to have them on the 333i. As a refresher, the original E30 version also wore a set from Buchloe. The modern-day “Triple 3” further honors its ancestor with signature M stripes.

The video also features the newcomers alongside their inspirations from the E30 era. Interestingly, the rear carbon spoiler fitted to the 325iS comes from the M Performance Parts catalog, but with a twist. It’s been painted to match the body color, as has the upper spoiler mounted atop the rear glass. The black door handles are exclusive to the Homage Edition as well.

It’s admittedly difficult to align the aesthetics of the M240i or M2 with those of the 325iS or 333i, given the decades between them. Still, BMW did an impressive job infusing nostalgia into the G42 and its G87 counterpart using what was available in its parts bin. A full-fledged E30 tribute would’ve been prohibitively expensive to develop and hard to justify for such a low-volume project.

BMW also launched another retro-themed 2 Series special this month, besides the 325iS and 333i. The United States is getting a pricey, manual-only M2 inspired by the 2002 Turbo, with roughly 300 units reportedly planned.