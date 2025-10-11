BMW Greece put on quite a show this year for the M Festival hosted at the Circuit of Megara near Athens. Nearly every M model was present, except for the M3 Touring. The SUVs were missing, too, but those are rarely seen at these types of official events, and it makes sense. Owners of an X5 M or XM are unlikely to track their luxobarges, so why bother?

The attached mega gallery should have something for everyone. From the tiny (well, not really) M2 to the mighty M5 Touring, nearly all M core models were represented. We also spotted the M4 CS and even an M4 Convertible, along with an M5 Sedan decked out as a Safety Car. BMW Greece even snuck in an M235 Gran Coupe to play with the big boys.

If we had to pick a favorite, it would definitely be the M2 in Fire/Vegas Red with silver wheels. As is often the case with BMW-sanctioned events, many of the cars were finished in special hues from the Individual catalog. The Gold Bronze wheels must’ve been a feast for the eyes as well for the gathered audience.

These M Festival events are held annually in several places around the world to showcase the breadth of BMW M’s lineup. The “world’s most powerful letter” continues to thrive, with 2024 marking the 13th consecutive year of growth. Sales rose by 2.1% to 206,582 units, and 2025 is shaping up to be another record year, with M up 7.9% through September.

Of course, it helps that M Performance models are counted alongside true M cars. In fact, BMW sells far more not-quite-M vehicles than full-fat M models. In 2024, only 66,805 were the real deal, while 139,777 were M Lite versions. For the third year in a row, the i4 M50 remained BMW’s best-selling M-badged product.

And there’s more to come. The Neue Klasse era will bring both M Performance and full-fledged M EVs, further expanding the lineup. Not that we’re complaining. Variety is the spice of life, or as BMW likes to say, the “Power of Choice.”

Photos: BMW Greece