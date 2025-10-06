Which is the most beautiful car ever made? Ask ten people and you’ll probably get ten different answers. Some will say the Jaguar E-Type, others will swear by the Mercedes 300SL Gullwing. Perhaps it’s the Lamborghini Miura or the Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Split-Window Coupe? Even within a single brand, opinions will vary.

In the BMW world, the most common answer you’ll hear is the Z8. However, I believe its source of inspiration outshines it. The 507 roadster, especially with the factory hardtop, is an absolute stunner. The lesser-known Z07 concept with its double-bubble roof comes a close second. At BMW, the company itself believes design is the deciding factor in the car-buying process.

Board Member for Customer, Brands, and Sales, Jochen Goller, told Automotive News Europe that design remains a vehicle’s strongest selling point: “Design will remain the No. 1 purchase reason.” He believes a car’s looks ultimately determine why people choose one model over another. However, other factors also matter: “Craftsmanship and materials are still important. In addition, you need leading-edge technology.”

Speaking specifically about the new iX3, Goller called it a “beautiful” car but noted that customers will likely choose it over rivals for its technology. He was referring to everything the Neue Klasse platform brings, from new batteries and motors to iDrive X and the immense computing power of the so-called “Heart of Joy.”

Beyond the cars themselves, BMW believes presentation also plays a crucial role. An unpleasant retail experience can turn customers off, even if they like the car. That’s why traditional dealerships are evolving into “experience centers” under the Retail.NEXT program, into which the company is investing hundreds of millions of euros.

But it all starts with the car. Design is invariably what draws people in first. With the new iX3, BMW is introducing a fresh look that will spread across more than 40 models by the end of 2027. Smoother, cleaner surfaces aim to declutter styling that has become increasingly busy over the last couple of decades. Inside, the reduction is even more dramatic. Well, perhaps too much, given how few conventional controls remain.

Speaking of interiors, Goller emphasized that material quality remains a key factor in the buying process. It’s reassuring to hear BMW acknowledge this, considering recent models have been criticized for losing some of the high-end ambiance expected from a car wearing the roundel. Hopefully, it’s a sign of a return to form.

Source: Automotive News Europe