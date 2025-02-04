BMW is launching a new retailing experience, first in Europe. Dubbed BMW Retail.NEXT, this new store concept blends digital and physical interactions. The newly modernized Berlin and Munich dealerships serve as the first examples of this transformation, which will extend to dealerships worldwide. BMW says the goal is make the dealership a seamless extension of the online buying process, where customers can start configuring a vehicle at home and finalize their purchase in-store with expert support.

The concept is likely to be a bit different in the U.S. where the Tesla-like direct sales process won’t be implemented. Speaking during the BMW Group’s General Annual Meeting last year, CEO Oliver Zipse reiterated direct sales are planned in Europe from 2026. The agency model has already been implemented for MINI in China and in several countries from the Old Continent.

BMW’s Retail.Next features a major highlight: the Virtual Reality (VR) showroom, allowing customers to explore any BMW or MINI model in detail—regardless of showroom availability. Following the Berlin and Munich revamps, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Hamburg are next. In Wave 2, renovations begin in March 2025 for Saarbrücken, Essen, Bonn, Dortmund, Leipzig, Dresden, and Hannover. Wave 3, starting later in 2025, includes Nuremberg, Chemnitz, Kassel, Darmstadt, Düsseldorf, Göttingen, and Bremen, with all other locations following in 2026.

BMW is investing hundreds of millions of euros in this transformation. Jochen Goller, Board Member for Customers, Brands, and Sales, emphasizes the focus on customer needs: “Retail.NEXT connects physical and digital innovations with premium aesthetics, creating a groundbreaking experience.” Christian Ach, Head of BMW Group Germany, highlights the industry-leading approach: “Our goal is to offer the best premium customer experience. VR technology will seamlessly integrate into showrooms, allowing buyers to explore every model in the lineup.”

The grand reopening of the Berlin branch was a high-profile event, attended by numerous prominent guests, industry experts, and city officials, including Kai Wegner, the Governing Mayor of Berlin.