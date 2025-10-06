BMW enthusiasts, mark your calendars. On October 26, 2025, the BMW Performance Center in Greer, South Carolina will host the BMW Performance Center Classic and Motorsport Festival — a celebration of BMW’s past, present, and future performance icons.

The one-day event promises an unmatched gathering of legendary cars, professional drivers, and passionate fans. Attendees will have the opportunity to see — and hear — some of the most significant vehicles in BMW’s storied motorsport history, including icons like the McLaren F1 GTR, BMW 507, BMW 328, E30 M3 DTM, M1 Procar, BMW 3.0 CSL, E92 M3 GT, Z4 GTLM, and the E46 M3 GTR. Many of these cars will not just be on display, but actually running on the Performance Center’s test track during special exhibition laps.

A Day Built for Enthusiasts

The festival kicks off early with two-hour driving experiences led by professional instructors, starting at 8:00 AM and 10:00 AM. These sessions include both on-road and off-road challenges behind the wheel of modern BMWs, guided by the Performance Center’s expert coaching team.

At noon, guests can enjoy a cookout-style lunch buffet, offering a chance to relax and connect with fellow enthusiasts. Then, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, the track comes alive again as BMW’s historic and modern race cars take to the circuit for exhibition runs — a rare sight and sound experience for any BMW fan.

From 3:00 PM onward, thrill-seekers can purchase tickets on-site for hot laps with BMW factory drivers, including Bill Auberlen, one of the most successful drivers in BMW’s motorsport history. These limited experiences will directly benefit the BMW Car Club of America Foundation, making every lap an opportunity to give back to the community.

Ticket Information

There are two ticket options available:

$250 Driving Experience with Festival Admission

One two-hour driving experience (8AM or 10AM)

Pro instruction

Off-road Experience

Entrance to Festival Exhibit

Cookout lunch buffet

Early registration is advised

$50 Festival Admission Ticket

Entrance to the Festival Exhibit

Cookout lunch buffet

Location: BMW Performance Center, 1155 Highway 101 South, Greer, South Carolina

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025