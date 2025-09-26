BMW is facing another major recall, with more than 196,000 vehicles in the United States and at least 136,500 in Germany being pulled back due to a defect in the starter motor that poses a potential fire risk. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the campaign on Friday, warning owners not to park their vehicles inside garages or near buildings until the repair has been completed.

The Defect: Corrosion, Short Circuits, and Fire Risk

At the center of the issue is the engine starter relay, which may corrode when exposed to moisture. In unfavorable conditions, this corrosion can lead to overheating and even a short circuit. While at first the defect may only prevent the engine from starting, NHTSA and BMW have confirmed that overheating in the starter motor can escalate into a fire hazard. Particularly troubling is the fact that such fires can ignite hours after the vehicle was last driven, raising the stakes for owners and regulators alike.

According to BMW’s internal testing and customer reports, water can penetrate certain starter motor units built between late 2015 and 2021. The company identified the risk after ongoing product testing and complaints from the field revealed repeated failures in affected models.

Models Impacted

The recall covers a wide range of BMW vehicles, along with the Toyota Supra, which shares components with the BMW Z4. In the U.S., the list of affected vehicles includes:

2019–2021 BMW 330i

2019–2022 BMW Z4

2020–2022 BMW 530i, X3, X4

2021–2022 BMW 430i, 430i Convertible

2022 BMW 230i

2020–2022 Toyota Supra

Globally, the issue affects nearly all BMW model lines produced between September 28, 2015, and September 7, 2021, with the exception of some compact models with transverse engines and M performance models, which used starter motors from other suppliers.

In Germany, the recall list includes:

BMW 1 Series (F20, F21)

2 Series Coupe (G42)

3 Series (G20, G21, G28)

4 Series (G22, G23, G26)

5 Series (G30, G31)

6 Series GT (G32)

7 Series (G11, G12)

X3 (G01)

X4 (G02)

X5 (G05)

X6 (G06)

X7 (G07)

Z4 roadster (G29)

Safety Warnings

Because of the potential fire hazard, BMW and U.S. regulators have urged customers not to park their vehicles indoors or close to structures. This precaution mirrors warnings from previous recalls across the auto industry where fire risk was involved.

NHTSA has also issued a notice stressing that “owners are advised to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until the remedy is complete.”

Remedy and Next Steps

Owners in the U.S. will begin receiving official recall notices starting November 14, 2025. At that point, they will be able to check whether their specific vehicle is included by entering their VIN at NHTSA.gov/recalls.

BMW has confirmed that affected vehicles will receive a replacement starter motor free of charge, with some models also requiring a new battery. Repairs will be handled through authorized BMW dealers in the U.S. and worldwide. Customers can also contact BMW’s U.S. service line at 1-800-525-7417 for more details.