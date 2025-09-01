The electric vehicle market continues to shift rapidly in 2025, with leasing trends and shifting incentives playing as much of a role in buyer behavior as the cars themselves. While Tesla still dominates overall EV sales, new data from Experian highlights an interesting story developing around the BMW i4. Once absent from the top 10, the i4 climbed into sixth place in Q2 2025. More remarkable is not just how many i4s are finding driveways, but how people are getting into them.

i4 Purchases in Q2 2025 At a Glance

According to data published by Experian, the BMW i4 was the sixth most-sold EV in Q2 2025. The i4 overall represented 2.44% of all EV purchases. While no one stood a chance against Tesla — the Model Y and Model 3 still reigned supreme at 24.02% and 18.45% of the market share, respectively — it was a closer race between the players remaining on the field. The Chevy Equinox EV represented 4.78% of the EVs sold in Q2, while the Hyundai IONIQ 5 took home 3.57%. The Mustang Mach-E just barely outsold the i4 with 2.68% of the segment. For reference, all three non-BMWs fell from last quarter, whereas the i4 wasn’t even in the top 10 last quarter.

Much more interesting is how people are buying their EVs — particularly the i4. People taking home a BMW i4 almost exclusively lease, with 88.63% of customers choosing to do so. The second highest in the top 10 is the Honda Prologue with an 83.83% lease rate. Compared to the top sellers, there’s even more disparity. Over 70% of customers taking home a Tesla Model Y are financing or paying cash — just 29.79% are leasing. Around 58% of customers choose lease a Model 3. The Mustang and Equinox EVs are closer to 60% lease rate while 65% of IONIQ 5 customers opt to lease. Interestingly, the Hyundai also has the highest number of shoppers paying cash — 21.26% of IONIQ 5 shoppers do so.

Wilder still is that, despite the BMW i4’s extremely high lease take rates, it’s really a drop in the bucket. The Model 3 and Model Y together represent 30.97% of all EV leases originating during Q2 2025. The BMW? Just 3.76%. It paints a real picture of just how much volume Tesla moves compared to BMW’s EV offerings.

BMW i4 Lease or Loan: What’s the Real Difference?

Last quarter, the average difference between a lease and loan payment across all EVs was $175. It stays exactly the same in Q2. And, indeed, the BMW i4 itself doesn’t buck any trends. In Q2, the average lease payment was $672 per month for a new BMW i4, whereas the average loan payment hovered around $855 per month. That’s a $183 difference. Last quarter there was a $182 difference. The average lease cost $684 per month and the average loan was $866 per month.

While i4 sales perked up relative to the rest of the segment, EVs overall took a downturn in Q2. The market share of EVs dipped to 8.34%, down from 9.83% in Q1 2025. Interestingly, hybrids enjoy an uptick to nearly 15% of the market share. We think the lease rates on the i4 are high for a few reasons: first, it’s one of the more expensive options. Secondly, and way more importantly, leasing is the only way to still enjoy a $7,500 tax credit. At least, for now. It will be interesting to see what Q3 brings for the BMW i4 as the US EV market continues its shakeup.

Source: Experian