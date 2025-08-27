BMW has reached another milestone in its shift toward electrification. The company delivered its three millionth vehicle with an electrified drivetrain, marked by the handover of a 3 Series plug-in hybrid built at the Munich plant.

The record was set thanks to a strong first half of 2025, with sales of both fully electric cars and plug-in hybrids continuing to climb. According to Jochen Goller, BMW Board Member for Customer, Brands, and Sales, more than one in four BMW Group vehicles sold globally in the first six months of the year was electrified.

European Market Share

Europe remains the strongest region for BMW’s electrified models. More than 60 percent of the company’s global electrified deliveries went to European customers, where plug-in hybrids have seen renewed demand. Across the continent, electrified vehicles now make up over 40 percent of BMW’s total sales. In the U.S., BMW sold 24,632 BEVs in the first six months of 2025, slightly down from 24,794 units in the same period last year—a 0.7% year-over-year decrease.

This announcement follows another significant marker earlier in the summer. In July, BMW reported the delivery of its 1.5 millionth fully electric car—a MINI Countryman built in Leipzig and sold to a customer in Portugal. Since the i3 launched over a decade ago, BMW’s fully electric sales have stretched far enough to line up more than 6,500 kilometers—about the distance between Munich and New York.

Expanding Lineup

The BMW Group now offers more than 15 fully electric models and over 10 plug-in hybrids across BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce. Recent updates, such as the BMW iX with a WLTP range of over 700 kilometers, underline the breadth of the current lineup. More electric models are on the way with the BMW iX3 Neue Klasse being just two weeks ago from its unveil.