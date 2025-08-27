The full-size sedan is on its way out, and the Audi A7 and S7 have become the latest casualty in the war against comfy five-seaters. The Ingolstadt-based automaker has reportedly dropped most of the A7 line from the lineup in the US. Instead, US shoppers will choose between a pared down lineup consisting of the A6 and red-hot RS 7. While this is potentially bad news for fans of the four-ring brand, this is likely very good news for BMW.

Audi Shrinks Its Sedan Lineup

Audi A7 Sportback - rear

Audi’s decision to shrink its lineup at the top end reflects repositioning the brand made down market. The Audi A4 folded into the Audi A5, rivaling the BMW 3 Series as one. That was originally a move to better distinguish the brand’s electric models (even-numbered cars will be electric). However, despite being announced in 2023, less than two years later, the brand backtracked on that initial plan and introduced a gas-powered A6. After 2025, Audi’s top-end offerings shrink to just the RS 7 and the A6. With less than 3,000 A7 models sold in the last year and a half, it’s not an altogether surprising move. By comparison 5,707 BMW 7 Series found new homes in 2025 alone.

While Audi condenses the lineup in the name of simplification, that’s certainly not the approach BMW has — apparently successfully — taken. The BMW 7 Series, now in the 2026 model year, is available in no less than 7 different guises. Ranging from exclusively gas-powered models like the 740i and 760i xDrive to fully electric i7 models and a hybrid BMW 750e xDrive, you can order a BMW 7 Series in nearly any fashion you’d like. Shoppers in the segment are used to getting what they want; so having a variety of powertrains just makes sense.

Pricing Gap Leaves Room for BMW to Dominate the Luxury Sedan Market

There’s another issue with Audi’s strategy here — price. While the BMW 7 Series is costly, starting at around $100,000 before you add a single option, it covers a huge spread. Top-line models can scratch $200,000, with a model slotting in at nearly every $10,000 interval between the two points. The Audi A7 started at $72,000 and the S7 at $85,700, which made them excellent alternatives for shoppers at the lower end of the 7 Series scale. The rejiggered lineup sees the Audi RS 7 at $132,000 and the Audi A6 somewhere around $70,000 — much closer to a 5 Series fighter than the would-be king of the hill.

Ultimately, we think Audi’s move will bolster both A6 sales and BMW 7 Series sales. With one less competitor at the top of the ladder, BMW’s 7er can continue to dominate the full-size luxury sedan segment. Meanwhile, A6 shoppers will enjoy its positioning at the “top” of the Audi lineup, and the new A6 (which also ostensibly fights the BMW 5 Series) will be the only choice for loyalists that can’t afford or don’t want the high-performance RS 7. Of course…some of those shoppers will likely simply move over to BMW, too.

Since Mercedes doesn’t break down sales by model, we’re unsure how the S Class fits into the equation.  But considering BMW leads US sales among the Germans — already selling 36,000 more units than Merc in the first half of the year — we doubt BMW is very worried. It looks like the BMW 7 Series may be the once and future king of the full-size luxury car segment.

 

Source: Automotive News