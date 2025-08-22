The idea of buying a BMW on Amazon might sound ridiculous. That is, of course, until you realize it’s already happening. Thanks to Hertz’s new partnership with Amazon Autos, car buyers can now buy used vehicles online. That includes a nice selection of used BMWs.

Buying a used BMW can be a bit of a gamble, but by knowing the car and asking the right questions, you can usually buy with peace of mind. Things change a bit when you’re purchasing sight unseen. That said, in 2025, it’s far from the most uncommon thing. Between one in four and one in five car buyers purchase entirely online, depending on the study you consult. Additionally, services like Carvana have proved that it’s not just new vehicles that have a place in the digital marketplace. With the latest news of Hertz partnering with Amazon Autos to sell used cars, we must wonder: will we buy our next BMW on Amazon?

Is Buying a BMW on Amazon Really That Different?

From the dealership perspective, Amazon Autos likely won’t change much. Selling a car is selling a car; that doesn’t change depending on where the buyer comes from. The biggest changes will come with how the dealership interacts with customers; which, from a quick test run, seems to be “little to none at all.” Amazon Autos includes almost every fee imaginable upfront and seems to allow you to upload everything you need to buy a car right from your living room. In a sense, it’s more like Carvana than other listing services. Except, of course, that you’re buying from the dealership, not Amazon.

On the customer side, it’s a mixed bag. You can’t schedule a test drive without going to the dealership, and at that point you might as well buy in-person. Assuming you don’t care about test drives, though, Amazon Autos is, in practice, nearly identical to Carvana. You select the car, the site displays what you’re paying, and you finish the process as you would in-person. Probably most relevant for those shopping for a used ex-Hertz BMW are the warranty advantages. But, those aren’t exclusive to Amazon, only Hertz.

Amazon entering the auto sales segment is big news. Partnering with Hertz lends Amazon’s platform credibility and takes business away from competitors. And while we don’t think BMW will be partnering with them anytime soon a la Hyundai for new car sales, the reality is that there are likely thousands of people that will purchase their next used BMW via Amazon. Personally, I think it’s all about confidence in the car. As long as you can do enough due diligence remotely, there’s really no reason not to go ahead and buy your next used BMW online. It’s really not any different than buying on auction sites, and if anything, there is more buyer protection. But that’s the leap of faith you’ll have to make. Would you buy your next BMW on Amazon?