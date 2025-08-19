Each year, the world’s rarest, most beautiful, and most historically significant automobiles gather on the famed fairway overlooking the Pacific, where they are judged with painstaking detail and admired by enthusiasts from across the globe. Where else could it be but the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance? From century-old masterpieces to mid-century icons and motorsport legends, this year’s show offered a little bit of everything — and then some. From stunning Mercedes-Benz classics to legendary BMWs and timeless British grand tourers, 2025’s Concours proved once again why it remains the pinnacle of automotive showcases.

Best of Show: Hispano-Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra

Best of Show at the 74th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance went to an exceptionally unique car from a brand you probably forgot about: a 1924 Hispano-Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra. Known as the “Tulipwood” Torpedo, the car is unique for several reasons. First off, of course, is the fact that it’s over 100 years old. Even more remarkably, the car is made of strips of mahogany, each individually carved to shape. It weighed around 160 pounds when it was built and is held together by 8,500 rivets. The “torpedo” part is perhaps more obvious: it’s shaped like a torpedo. Congrats to Penny and Lee Anderson Sr. on their second (you read that right) Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance win.

The Best in Benz

While old Benzes are a dime a dozen at these sorts of things, there’s still something special about these 1950s era cars. Here’s a 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, the successor to the iconic Gullwing. The 300 SL Roadster was built particularly with California in mind, and Mercedes only built 1,858 examples. Like many of our favorite BMWs, the 300 SL received a 3.0-liter inline-six. At the time, it made 240 horsepower. Flip through the gallery at the bottom of the page and you’ll find a Gullwing, too.

Legendary BMWs

We’re BMWBLOG; so naturally, we have to point out the unique BMWs on site. And there was certainly no shortage. While the ALPINA-modified 2002tii pictured above was a treat, there were also cars like the 507 and the BMW M1 Art Car famously painted by Andy Warhol. There was even some pre-war stuff, which isn’t always the case even at an event like this, including a blue and white BMW 32 Roadster. The Roadster appeared to be as close to 100% as we’ve ever seen one, right down to the leather hood straps.

Vintage F1

Lots of vintage F1 cars were on display at this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Above, you’ll see a 1974 March 741, notably driven by BMW touring car champ Hans-Joachim Stuck. The 741 dons a cool Jägermeister livery that also kind of ties this into BMW lore. Elsewhere on the Concours you can find Niki Lauda’s Ferrari 312 T2, among countless other iconic F1 cars.

Real American Muscle

While there were tamer American cars in attendance — like the genuinely surprising 1948 Chrysler Town and Country you can see in the photo gallery — the Shelby Cobra is impossible not to shortly gush about. The 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Competition Roadster you see here is worth several million dollars. Achieving a top speed of 160 mph and dashing from zero to 60 mph in around four seconds made the Cobra a marvel of its time. When people say “they don’t make them like they used to,” they’re talking about cars like this. Why? It weighs 2,355 pounds and has a 7.0-liter V8. Pick your reason.

British Stuff and All the Rest

Jaguars, Astons, and more piled into Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. One of our favorites is this DB5, which looks particularly British in this snapshot. There were plenty of other cars that we snapped photos of in the gallery below — check them out. [Photos: Dan Levins / @klapped.media]