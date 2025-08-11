As strange as the lead image might seem, there’s a perfectly logical explanation for why so many cars are parked on an ice hockey rink. BMW has signed a sponsorship deal with the HC Slovan Bratislava team in Slovakia. Through local dealer Bavaria Bratislava, the luxury brand celebrated the freshly inked 2025–2027 partnership by placing no fewer than 15 cars on the ice.

The lineup includes the 1 Series hatchback, 3 Series wagon, 5 Series sedan, and the X1, X2, and X5 SUVs. All are regular versions except for the 1 Series on the right, which appears to be an M135 hot hatch. Although some of these models are available with electric drivetrains, BMW kept things simple by opting for combustion engines. The cars are unlikely to remain unmarked for much longer. Logic suggests all of them will be dressed in the HC Slovan Bratislava livery.

The fleet will be used not only to transport players between games but also for leisure activities during the off-season. The 15 company cars were handed over during a dedicated event marking the three-year deal. After AC Milan and Real Madrid, HC Slovan Bratislava becomes the next sports club to partner with BMW, now serving as its official automotive partner.

The team is one of the oldest ice hockey clubs in Europe, tracing its roots to 1921. Coincidentally, BMW AG was founded around the same time. In 1922, the name and assets of Bayerische Motoren Werke GmbH were transferred to Bayerische Flugzeugwerke AG.

HC Slovan Bratislava hosts games at the Ondrej Nepela Arena, which began life in 1940 as an artificial ice rink. It can currently accommodate more than 10,000 spectators. The club has won nine championships to date, most recently in 2022. Two of its players have been inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame, and six into the IIHF Hall of Fame.

Photos: BMW Slovakia