Even though 2026 BMW electric vehicles are just starting to arrive at dealerships, several models already come with some notable deals. Whether you’re looking to finance, lease, or pay cash, there are early incentives worth knowing about — and some might not stick around for long. The new incentives apply to the electric BMW i5, i7 and iX, and to the plug-in hybrid BMW XM.

3.99% APR Financing Already Available

According to recent dealer bulletins, BMW has rolled out financing offers on a few of its newest electric models. The 2026 i5, i7, and iX are eligible for 3.99% APR for up to 60 months, which is fairly competitive for a luxury brand right now. The high-performance 2026 XM plug-in hybrid also gets a 4.99% APR offer for the same term. These aren’t promotional teaser rates from banks either — they’re from BMW Financial Services, meaning they’ll likely be easier to stack with other BMW-backed incentives.

BMW Loyalty Bonuses Up to $5,000

Loyalty programs aren’t new for BMW, but the 2026 EV lineup comes with a more generous twist. Depending on the model, current BMW owners can get:

$1,000 off a 2026 i5

$4,000 off a 2026 i7

Some dealers are also authorized to add an extra $1,000 on top, bringing the i7 loyalty bonus up to $5,000 in total — assuming your dealership opts in.

These loyalty perks apply whether you’re buying or leasing. If you’re coming from another brand but currently drive an EV or plug-in hybrid, there’s also a $1,000 conquest bonus on the table, which can be combined with other offers.

Lease Credits Close to $10K — But Time May Be Limited

Leasing a 2026 BMW EV comes with the biggest savings right now. Here’s how the current lease credits break down:

$9,900 credit on the i5, i7, and iX

$7,500 credit on the XM plug-in hybrid

If you’d rather buy than lease, there are also loan credits available:

$5,000 on the i5

$7,500 on the i7

There’s even a $7,500 cash credit on the i7 if you don’t want to finance through BMW at all. That said, there’s a deadline looming. These programs are scheduled to run through September 2, but could change depending on what happens with the Federal EV Tax Credit, which is currently set to expire on September 30. It’s not confirmed if BMW’s current structure will remain afterward. [Source: BMW via CarsDirect]