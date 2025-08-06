The BMW 5 Series (E39) is now getting on in years, with most examples now approaching 30 years old. But even nearly three decades later, the BMW E39 5 Series is arguably the quintessential BMW. With perky inline-six and potent V8 engines, classic design, and of course a rapid and rowdy full-fledged M5 model sitting at the top of the model lineup, there’s a lot to like. That said, prices are creeping up. Certainly, BMW isn’t planning on making any more of them — which means supply is always at an all-time low. But how much should you really spend? Is the BMW E39 BMW 5 Series worth buying in 2025?

Pros: It’s a Classic, Variety, Comfortable

You won’t have to search for good reasons to pick up an E39. For one, it’s arguably the “right size” for a luxury sport sedan. At 188 inches long, the E39 is just two inches longer than the G20 3 Series. And at “around” 3500 pounds, it’s around 150 pounds lighter, too! Of course, most versions will be down on power comparatively. But of course, this does depend on which model you opt for. More good news there: in the US, you only have six-cylinder and eight-cylinder engines to choose from. You can even get a V8-powered wagon variant. The E39 M5 has ascended to “icon” status in recent years, too. Its praises are well-earned and the car’s driving experience is hard to beat anywhere at any price point.

There are other great reasons to learn more about the BMW E39 5 Series, too. Regardless of trim or engine choice, the E39 looks great in 2025. Its classic lines, grilles, lighting designs, and interior layout make it unquestionably good looking even decades later. The vintage 5er does one other thing very well that most modern equivalents struggle with: comfort. The E39 was before the days of over-stiffened suspension in the name of sportiness. And you’ll feel it as soon as you hit the road. Of course, that assumes the example you’ve picked doesn’t have suspension bits well past their prime.

Cons: Getting Pricy, There Are Sportier Options

Although the E39 M5 is an exception, other versions of the BMW E39 5 Series may leave drivers wanting. Especially if they’re acquainted with modern performance cars or even more aggressive M Series cars of similar vintage. Of course, this con more or less is counterbalanced by the 5er’s eminent usability. Since the E39 shines as a daily driver/family hauler, it stands to reason that it feels a little bit less dynamic when the going gets twisty.

The other barrier to E39 ownership is pricing. Well-kept E39s are getting expensive, commanding $10,000 to $15,000 in some scenarios. That’s quite a bit of scratch to part with for a 20 year old luxury sedan. M5 prices have spiked much further, with nice examples and good color combinations easily commanding $35,000 and much, much more. Again, if you plan to use your E39 as your one car solution, it’s arguably still a pretty good value.

E39 Reliability in 2025

To some extent it may be fair to say that V8-powered models of the BMW E39 5 Series will be more enjoyable to drive than six-pot versions, the inverse might be also fair to say when broaching the actual ownership experience. At least when it comes to parting with your dollars and keeping the car roadworthy. Inline-six models exclusively rely on the M52 and M54 engines, both of which are pretty stout. The big ticket items include oil filter housing gasket and assorted VANOS issues. Things get more involved when considering a V8-powered E39. Both M62 (535i and 540i) and S62 (M5) models are plagued by timing chain guide failures, and the M models can also face rod bearing failure/wear.

Regular late-90s BMW problems persist no matter which model you spring for, too, like cooling system woes, fouling window regulators, and failing sunroofs/sunshades. The bottom line? Twenty plus years later, almost every E39 on the road needs something — more likely some things — and it that’s not counting the stuff that every 20+ year old car needs. Even relative to other 5 Series model, when we looked at each 5 Series generation’s reliability, we find the E39 to be pretty middle of the pack.

Verdict: Buy an E39 in 2025?

Aside from being great to drive, the E39 BMW 5 Series is also rapidly becoming a pretty good value as a vintage enthusiast car. You could get something more modern — for better safety and tech features — for just a daily driver. And there are better cars, BMWs even, that serve as dedicated weekend rides. But if you need something that can balance both jobs well, the E39 works great. Yes, even in 2025.