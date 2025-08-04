We’re saying goodbye to one of the most talented car designers, and it’s not just because he penned a couple of our favorite BMWs. The legendary Ercole Spada has left us at the age of 88, leaving behind a remarkable legacy. The Italian designer responsible for the 7 Series E32 and 5 Series E34 passed away on August 3, but the impact he had on car design will never be forgotten.

His portfolio extends far beyond those two Bavarian sedans, encompassing some of the most beautiful cars of the past century. Born near Milano, some of Spada’s best work dates back to his early days, including the timeless Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato from 1960. The Alfa Romeo Giulietta SZ, Lancia Flavia Sport, and Lamborghini 3500 GTZ also hail from that same era.

After a brief stint at Audi, Ercole Spada joined BMW in 1976 and remained there until 1983, serving as chief stylist under Claus Luthe. Classic Driver quotes the designer as once saying, “Most of my designs were disapproved of at first, but then, after some time, they start to see the beauty of it. And years later, they are big fans.” The E32 and E34 have certainly stood the test of time, and many of us still yearn for the design language of the 1980s.

Spada left BMW to return to Italy, taking over as head of design at the I.DE.A Institute in Turin, where he worked until 1992. It was another chapter in a career that spanned more than half a century. While BMW fans will remember him for those elegant and sophisticated sedans, his influence on car design extends far beyond the second-generation 7 Series and third-generation 5 Series.

Throughout his career, Spada worked across a wide range of brands and segments, including more modest models like the Fiat Tempra and Lancia Dedra. His versatility was extraordinary, covering multiple body styles, even venturing into SUVs like the Nissan Terrano II at the dawn of the SUV era.