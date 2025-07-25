BMW’s Canadian lineup could soon include a new plug-in hybrid SUV—though not from the automaker’s usual North American source. Recent comments from BMW South Africa CEO Peter van Binsbergen suggest that the automaker’s Rosslyn plant may begin exporting the BMW X3 PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) to Canada, a market that currently does not offer the model. Van Binsbergen’s statement, made during a local event, indicated that due to trade tensions and tariffs between the United States and Canada, BMW South Africa would step in to supply the Canadian market with the electrified version of its popular midsize SUV. But that may have been a step ahead of the official press release.

BMW Canada Responds

In response to the statement, BMW Canada clarified the situation, confirming that while nothing is finalized, discussions are indeed underway. In a statement to BMWBLOG, a spokesperson for the brand said:

“BMW Canada is actively exploring multiple avenues to ensure steady vehicle supply for its customers and dealer network amid an evolving global trade landscape. These include discussions with Plant Rosslyn in South Africa. While no production from Plant Rosslyn has been initiated at this time with no confirmation of specific model variants, BMW Canada acknowledges that the Plant is among the potential sources being evaluated as part of a broader strategy to respond to current and future trade and tariff developments between Canada and the United States.”

In other words, Canada could be in line to receive the X3 PHEV from South Africa—but the plan hasn’t yet moved beyond internal evaluations.

Why It Matters

At present, the BMW X3 PHEV is not available for purchase in Canada, despite being sold in markets across Europe and the United States. Canadian customers looking for an electrified BMW SUV currently only have option: the BMW iX. The potential arrival of the X3 30e xDrive would fill a key gap in BMW Canada’s lineup, appealing to customers seeking a mid-size SUV that blends electrification with internal combustion flexibility.

The Rosslyn Plant’s Global Role

BMW’s Rosslyn facility in South Africa is no newcomer to global exports. Since opening in 1973 as the first BMW plant outside Germany, it has evolved into a high-capacity hub producing multiple variants of the X3—including petrol, diesel, and now plug-in hybrid models. A recent R4.2 billion investment in 2023 enabled the plant to begin exclusive global production of the X3 PHEV, destined for more than 40 countries. We visited the plant two years ago and you can read about our experience there.

With a production capacity of 79,000 units annually and 96% of output headed for export, Rosslyn is well-positioned to become a viable supply base for markets impacted by shifting trade relationships—like Canada.

A Case of Future-Proofing

Although no final decision has been made, BMW’s willingness to look beyond its U.S. supply chain signals how trade policies and tariffs are reshaping automakers’ logistics strategies. For now, Canadian customers can’t walk into a dealership and order an X3 PHEV—but based on the tone from both South Africa and BMW Canada, that may soon change. It remains to be seen what the U.S. market will do.

[Source: News24]