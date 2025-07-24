Buyers of new 2025 model-year vehicles are reporting record-high satisfaction, according to the 30th annual J.D. Power U.S. APEAL Study. For the first time since the study was redesigned in 2020, scores improved across all ten measured categories—including design, driving experience, and ease of use. This year also marks the first time in nearly a decade that every single area of the study showed year-over-year gains.

Among individual vehicles, the BMW X6 ranked highest overall, taking the top spot across all segments. BMW’s coupe-style SUV replaces last year’s winner, the BMW 7 Series. Interestingly, buyers rated the X6’s styling higher than the more traditionally designed 7 Series—suggesting that the bold design resonated more strongly with owners.

BMW Leads with Five Segment Wins

BMW AG led all manufacturers in total model-level awards, with five segment winners, including one from its MINI brand:

BMW X6

BMW X1

BMW X4

BMW 4 Series

MINI Countryman

The X4 and MINI Countryman have now won their segments three years in a row. MINI, BMW’s sister brand, also repeated as the top-ranked mass-market brand, while Porsche took the premium brand category for the second consecutive year.

The APEAL (Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout) Study focuses on owner responses during the first 90 days of ownership, capturing how well a new vehicle meets expectations in areas like layout, comfort, technology, and driving enjoyment. It does not measure reliability or service quality—that’s covered in separate J.D. Power studies.

Key Takeaways From the 2025 Study

The 2025 APEAL Study is based on feedback from 92,964 new vehicle owners, surveyed between June 2024 and May 2025. Vehicles included in the survey were registered between March 2024 and February 2025.

Notable findings include: