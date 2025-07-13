BMW M is known for its legendary performance cars, but some models never quite got their moment in the spotlight. From the forgotten M540i to the misunderstood X3 M, these are the most underrated M cars worth a second look.

Established in 1972, BMW M has arguably become the most popular performance brand among major premium carmakers, with icons such as the E46 M3, E39 M5, M4 CSL and 1M Coupe. Yet, while the division’s most celebrated models have consistently received immense praise and accolades, some M vehicles have over the decades slipped under the radar. Indeed, they were every bit as good as the all-time classics but, for various reasons, never got the prominence they deserved.

In this article, we’re going to list the top five of them.

BMW X3 M



The X3 M, equipped with the award-winning S58 engine, produced 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, achieving a 0-60 mph time of just 3.2 seconds. These figures were comparable to the M3, widely regarded as the world’s best sports sedan. In fact, the X3 M offered superior practicality (cargo space, ride height) to the M3, with only a negligible trade-off in handling. And all of this was available for around $80,000—a very competitive price given that the average transaction price for high-performance cars is $120,000 (Kelley Blue Book).

Too bad, the gasoline X3 M won’t see another generation, as BMW’s attention turns to the first-ever iX3 M.

BMW M6 Gran Coupe (F06)



The M6 wasn’t a sales hit for BMW. Yet, with its luxurious interiors, striking aesthetics, and sharp driving dynamics, it presented a compelling alternative for buyers whose budgets didn’t stretch to an Aston Martin or Bentley. Unfortunately, it still got overshadowed by the M5 (F10) and other rivals, including the Audi RS7, Porsche Panamera, Porsche 911, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Ironically, the M6 Gran Coupe’s successor, the M8 Gran Coupe, faces the same predicament. The F93 is one of the most competent cars in the $150,000 segment, but it’s been cannibalized by the M5 and struggles to match the allure of its Porsche and Mercedes competitors.

BMW M2 (F87)

One might argue the M2 isn’t truly underrated, given its awards like Motor Trend’s Performance Vehicle of the Year, Evo Car of the Year, and Auto Express Performance Car of the Year. However, at its initial launch, the F87 didn’t feature the same S55 engine as the M3/M4. Instead, it packed the ‘inferior’ N55 powertrain—a choice many enthusiasts felt was a compromise. Even then, the M2 was a resounding success, becoming BMW’s best-selling high-performance vehicle and arguably its most enjoyable sports car since the 1M Coupe.

BMW M540i (E34)

After the E34 M5 was discontinued for non-European markets, the gap was filled by the M540i in 1995. That said, unlike the M5’s inline-six, the M540i was equipped with a V8 engine delivering 286 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, resulting in a 0 to 60 mph time of around 6 seconds. Notably, the M540i wasn’t as sharply tuned as the M5, which made it a better daily driver. Regardless, it never became popular, because it wasn’t a ‘full-fledged’ M car.

BMW M Coupe

The BMW M Coupe (production years 1998–2002) was an excellent driver’s car, much like the M2 and the Z4. However, its styling was too polarizing — because of which it was famously nicknamed the “Clown Shoe” — and that deterred most buyers.

It has still become a popular collector’s car, though, with examples easily fetching over $50,000.