BMW has rolled out a series of lease offers for its 2025 5 Series lineup, giving prospective lessees a range of trims and drivetrain options to choose from. Whether you’re after rear-wheel drive, xDrive all-wheel traction, or even a plug-in hybrid powertrain, there’s a wide range of 5 Series lease deal that might fit your needs.

Entry-Level Luxury for $659/Month

The most accessible offer comes with the 2025 BMW 530i, which starts at $659 per month for 39 months, with $6,309 due at signing. This is a base rear-wheel-drive model. Want added traction for varying weather conditions? Opt for the 530i xDrive, BMW’s all-wheel-drive version, available for $689 per month over the same 39-month term, with $6,339 due at signing.

All lease terms listed here come with a mileage cap of 32,500 miles total (roughly 10,000 miles per year). According to BMW of North America, the cash due at signing includes $4725 capitalized cost reduction, $659 first month’s payment, $925 acquisition fee and $0 security deposit. Also, the monthly payment exclude tax, title, license, registration, and dealer fees.

Zero Down? Expect a Higher Monthly Payment

For those looking to reduce or eliminate the upfront cost, BMW gives you the option to structure a $0 due at signing lease. Of course, that means higher monthly payments. These adjusted payments spread the initial costs across the lease term, helping buyers ease the burden of large upfront payments.

Midrange and Plug-In Options Also Available

If you’re looking for more power or electrified performance, BMW has lease deals on higher trims as well:

540i xDrive: $749/month for 39 months with $6,729 due at signing

550e xDrive (plug-in hybrid): $849/month for 36 months with $6,619 due at signing

Same lease conditions will apply as in the case of the 2025 BMW 530i. But as always, the dealer can give you an exact breakdown of all fees and pricing structure.

Nationwide Availability

While BMW hasn’t officially confirmed whether these lease offers are available nationwide, the pricing was based on a Chicago zip code and is likely to be consistent across most major U.S. markets. However, prices may vary by region or dealership, so it’s always advised to check in with your local BMW store.