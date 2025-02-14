The 5 Series just entered its eighth generation in 2024, so aside from adding a range-topping plug-in model there are few changes. Notably, heated front seats are now standard equipment across the board – maybe BMW heard the internet’s uproar about charging for heated seats when all the cars ship with them anyway. Other than that, the 5 Series remains same as it ever was for the 2025 model year.

2025 BMW 5 Series Engine, Transmission, and Performance

BMW offers the G60 5 Series in three flavors, four-cylinder 530i, six-cylinder 540i, and hybrid powertrain 550e. The 530i comes in rear- or all-wheel drive and offers 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The 540i is sadly all-wheel-drive only, but develops a much more formidable 375 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. The range-topping PHEV model, the 550e xDrive, makes do with 483 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

All models rely on a familiar eight-speed auto to put the power down, and BMW says the 550e is the quickest, achieving a zero-to-60 run in just 4.1 seconds. We love the B58 inline-six under the hood of both the PHEV and the 540i xDrive, and both are fine choices overall. However, the 540i is significantly cheaper and considerably lighter – 4,894 pounds/2,219 kg vs 4,370 pounds/1,982 kg – so, that’s the one we recommend.

2025 BMW 5 Series Fuel Economy and MPG

The standard 530i does the best when it comes to fuel efficiency, enjoying an EPA-estimated 31 mpg (28 city, 35 highway). xDrive models suffer a 1 mpg loss overall and around the city, but realistically, you probably won’t notice a difference. The 540i, despite a considerable increase in performance, still offers 28 mpg combined (26 city/33 highway).

Unfortunately, mums the word on EPA-estimated efficiency for the PHEV mode, the 550e. We do know that the car achieves a BMW-estimated 67 MPGe and will travel up to 33 miles solely on electric power.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 5 Series looks more like a 7 Series than ever when you’re behind the wheel. It shares the larger model’s interaction bar and much of the cabin’s layout. A big change for the eighth-generation 5er is the addition of the Sky Lounge panoramic roof to the options sheet – also inherited from the flagship 7er. Veganza upholstery is standard, and leather is a $2,450 add on the base car. The $1,350 Luxury Seating Package adds ventilated front and heated rear seats (and more adjustable front seats), although you can’t spec it without also ordering the $2,050 Premium Package.

Trunk space in the 5 Series dwarfs its competitors. The closest, the Audi A6, is still five cubic feet behind – 18.4 in the 5er compared to 13.7 in the Audi. Blame the fact that the 5 Series is nearly five inches longer than most of its competitors. The 5 Series has good overall front row space, but the second row is less spacious than its rivals. That said; it’s still plenty comfortable if your back seat passengers don’t mind getting a little cozy.

2025 BMW 5 Series Technology and Connectivity

Remember the Premium Package we just mentioned? It’s worth the small upcharge, because it comes with the stuff you actually want. A head-up display, heated steering wheel, 360-degree camera, full LED headlights, and remote start are all notable inclusions. The Executive Package ($3,950) adds further luxuries and ACC Stop & Go, and will likely be a good value if you planned to splurge for the extra driver aids anyway. BMW lets you add most, but not all, options a la carte, too. Every 2025 BMW 5 Series gets iDrive 8.5 with QuickSelect, navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and access to the MyBMW app.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 5 Series pioneered BMW’s new lane-change tech, which allows you to change lanes with just a glance in the exterior mirror of your choice. It’s still available as part of the Driving Assistance Package ($2,500). While we generally prefer to drive our sport sedan, the 5 Series’ increasing focus on luxury means we can understand – though largely disagree with – ordering a few of the bells and whistles that arguably dull the driving experience. Every 5 Series ships with lane keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic, and frontal collision warning.

2025 BMW 5 Series Pricing

The 2025 BMW 5 Series starts at $58,700 for the 530i. The 540i xDrive is a fairly small step up in price – $65,800 – while the 550e xDrive take a larger leap to $73,400. The 5er is considerably less expensive across the lineup than the E-Class, running more parallel in price with Audi’s A6 and the Genesis G80. The 540i xDrive seems like the best value if you even faintly value performance, as the price increase is hardly proportionate to the considerable performance you gain.

2025 BMW 5 Series FAQ