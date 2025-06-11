It’s been over a year since we first reported on the possibility of BMW fitting a North American Charging System (NACS) port to its Neue Klasse models. Sure enough, it’s now official. The new iX3 will lead the way when it arrives in the United States next year. BMW tells us the electric crossover will offer native support, eliminating the need for an adapter to bridge the connection.

Juicing up the new iX3 at a Tesla Supercharger or an IONNA charging station for 10 minutes at 400 kW will replenish the battery enough to cover about 217 miles (350 kilometers). BMW estimates that the iX3 50 xDrive will achieve approximately 400 miles (644 kilometers) on the EPA’s test cycle. The same version is targeting 497 miles (800 kilometers) under the WLTP cycle and up to 559 miles (900 kilometers) according to the more relaxed CLTC standard in China, where a long-wheelbase model is planned.

As you might expect, owners won’t be able to take advantage of the full 400 kW throughout the entire charging session. BMW told us the next-generation iX3 can sustain peak charging power for 3-5 minutes before it begins to taper off. Under ideal conditions, the battery can charge from 10% to 80% in as little as 20 minutes.

BMW never offered the outgoing CLAR-based iX3 in the United States. Its successor will become the company’s first dedicated EV and the first to use Gen6 batteries. Switching from prismatic to cylindrical cells will deliver a 20% boost in energy density. Support for bidirectional charging has already been confirmed. It turns the crossover into a mobile power bank (up to 3.7 kW) through the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function.

Additionally, the energy stored in the battery can power your home using the Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) function. Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capability is also included, enabling energy to be sent back into the grid. Depending on the market, BMW will offer a DC Wallbox delivering 19.2 kW for both charging and discharging. BMW claims the redesigned Wallbox is easier to use and comes with several adapters, including one for V2L.

In the meantime, BMW is finalizing an NACS adapter for current electric models. It was initially scheduled for release at the beginning of the year, but it has been pushed back to later in 2025. Once it’s ready, newly purchased EVs will include the adapter.