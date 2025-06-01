BMW produces vehicles all over the world. And while most of our readership is probably aware of a few different plants — after all, some have been around for decades — knowing exactly which models are produced where isn’t the most common knowledge. Of course, this list could grow and otherwise change as production moves around, especially in light of recent trade policy changes. It also doesn’t account for Plant Debrecen. Located in Hungary, Plant Debrecen will kick things off at the end of 2025 with Neue Klasse X model production.

Araquari, Brazil:

BMW 3 Series

BMW X1, X3, and X4

Berlin, Germany:

BMW motorcycles

Chennai, India:

BMW 2 Series

BMW 3 Series

BMW 5 Series

BMW 7 Series

BMW X1, X3, X5, X7

MINI Countryman

Dingolfing, Germany:

BMW 4 Series

BMW 5 Series

BMW i5

BMW 7 Series

BMW i7

BMW 8 Series

BMW M5

BMW iX

Goodwood, UK:

Rolls Royce Manufacturing produces Rolls-Royce models (Cullinan, Dawn, Ghost, Phantom, Wraith, Spectre)

Leipzig, Germany:

BMW 1 Series

BMW 2 Series

MINI Countryman

BMW motorcycles

Munich, Germany:

BMW 3 Series

BMW 4 Series

BMW i4

BMW M3

BMW M4

Oxford, UK:

MINI Cooper Hardtop and Convertible

Rayong, Thailand:

BMW 2 Series

BMW 3 Series

BMW 5 Series

BMW 7 Series

BMW X1, X3, X5, X6, X7

BMW Motorcycles

Regensburg, Germany:

BMW 1 Series

BMW X1, iX1, X2, iX2

Rosslyn, South Africa:

BMW X3

San Luis Potosi, Mexico:

BMW 2 Series

BMW 3 Series

BMW M2

Shenyang – Dadong, China:

BMW 5 Series

BMW X3 long wheelbase, iX3

BMW X5

Shenyang – Tiexi, China:

BMW 1 Series

BMW 3 Series

BMW X1, iX1, X2

BMW i3 (extended wheelbase of the 3 Series)

Spartanburg, US:

X3, X5, X6, X7

BMW X5 M

BMW X6 M

BMW XM

Zhangjiagang, China:

Jointly-controlled vehicle plant, only produces BEV MINI Cooper

Notes on BMW Production Facilities

A few details: just because a model is listed doesn’t mean it exports globally. For example, most models are manufactured at Rayong, but they’re regional examples that don’t make it to the US. The same goes for Chennai. Similarly, these facilities are also “CKD” (complete knock down) plants, meaning parts are imported from elsewhere and assembled locally. Generally, this is done to avoid tariffs. The local governments consider assembling imported parts “local.”

BMW’s highest producing facility— at least in 2024 — was Spartanburg. The Bavarian automaker produced 396,117 SUVs that were shipped all around the world. Second place goes to the Dadong plant in China, where BMW assembled 343,973 vehicles. Two German plants made the top five list, Regensburg and Dingolfing, which produced 342,521 and 297,761 units, respectively. Rounding out the list is BMW’s other Chinese plant, Tiexi, which shipped 284,045 units. The newest plant currently operating is San Luis Potosi; the oldest, Plant Munich. The latter has been in operation since 1922.

BMW’s network of production plants allows them to serve almost every continent with at-home production. Not only does that help customers get what they want (hopefully) quicker and for a little less cash out of pocket, it keeps the automaker’s production flexible.