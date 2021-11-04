BMW Manufacturing announced today that the construction of first buildings of future BMW Group Plant Debrecen will start with the beginning of 2022. The first phase will focus on the central office building and training center which will prepare employees for the start of production in 2025. Activities such as piping for rainwater, water installations energy supply as well as roads and parking lots are ongoing on site. Tender processes for the construction of technology buildings such as press shop, body in white shop, paint shop and assembly will be opened in the next months.

Furthermore, BMW says that Plant Debrecen will also build vehicles with electric drivetrains which will certainly be based on the next generation of vehicles developed under the Neue Klasse architecture. The new phase in BMW’s history won’t solely focus on internal combustion engines, but rather mostly on models with electrified drives. At the moment there is only a core team of 20 employees at the BMW plant in Debrecen, which manages the activities and planning.

Current focus of the hiring process will be on job fields as human resources, facility management, finance and purchasing. In the future, up to 1,000 employees will find work here, so that up to 150,000 vehicles can be built in Hungary per year.

“Our plant project team together with the City of Debrecen have done an excellent job. The cooperation with the representatives of the city of Debrecen and the Hungarian government is very professional, all agreements are fulfilled. I am also very satisfied with the progress of the construction on our own site”, says Michele Melchiorre, CEO of BMW Manufacturing Hungary Kft.: “With the start of building construction beginning 2022 we will see the next phase in developing our new plant.”