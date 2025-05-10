An automaker’s quarterly statements are primarily intended for investors, but they’re also relevant to fans. In addition to explaining how it performed during the first three months of the year, BMW also confirmed plans for a second-generation X7, which was subsequently spied testing for the first time. We discovered another tidbit in the lengthy document: a breakdown of sales per model, or at least, something close to it.

While BMW breaks down U.S. sales by individual models, it reports global sales differently. The 1 and 2 Series are grouped, as are the X1 and X2, with other pairs covering the larger vehicles in the lineup. We’ve already reported that demand for the Z4 rose through March, while the XM suffered a significant setback, and oddly enough, the i3 and i8 somehow made it onto the list. But what about everything else? The table below partially clarifies how the German luxury brand performed worldwide in Q1 2025.

Predictably, the 3 Series Sedan/Touring came out on top, posting 117,719 sales in the year’s first quarter. However, BMW’s core model was down 9% compared to the same period of 2024. The entry-level X1/X2 crossovers finished second after a massive 31.8% jump, reaching 106,565 units. These numbers include fully electric variants and the long-wheelbase X1/iX1 sold in China.

We’re pleased to see the 5 Series/6 Series climbing onto the last step of the podium. The pair was up an impressive 29.2%, reaching 71,301 units. We imagine the 5 Series did the heavy lifting, considering the 6 Series was phased out years ago in most markets. The “G32” lingered in India for a while but was ultimately replaced last year by the long-wheelbase 5 Series.

Don’t be surprised to see the X3/X4 only in fourth place with 71,136 units, down 27.5% from the January-March 2024 interval. The G45’s market launch occurred in Q4 2024 in Europe and the U.S. before rolling out to other regions. This means the X3 wasn’t fully available at the beginning of 2025. The X4 being phased out likely played a role in the weaker numbers as well.

You can see how the other models performed, but it’s worth noting that the iX’s decline was expected. The polarizing SUV just received a Life Cycle Impulse. Typically, sales slow during the transition between the outgoing model and the arrival of the facelifted version. BMW didn’t begin production of the updated iX at its Dingolfing plant until early March.

Source: BMW