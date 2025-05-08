There’s something about the F87 M2 Competition that makes it irresistible to modify. Maybe it’s the wide fenders, the short wheelbase, or that snarling S55 engine. Whatever the reason, this particular M2—finished in the always-classy Hockenheim Silver—is going through a full transformation, and it’s off to a strong start with a set of HRE 521 wheels. These wheels are part of the company’s refined 520 Series.

Available in both 2-piece (starting at $2,550 USD each) and 3-piece formats ($2,775 USD each), these wheels fuse classic spoke layouts with modern engineering. Inspired by the 527M design, they feature a distinctive bowl-style hub surrounding the lugs, a bold face profile, and a range of sizes from 18 to 24 inches. The wheels can be ordered in Satin Charcoal with a Frozen Polished Clear barrel, and Gloss Silver with Polished Clear barrels.

Inspired by the F87 M2 CS

Moving up from the pavement, this F87 M2 receives yellow daytime running lights, immediately echoing the look of the limited-run BMW M2 CS. This subtle touch alone gives the car a motorsport-inspired front-end identity. But the modifications don’t stop there. A full suite of carbon fiber aero components elevates the car’s presence. At the front, a carbon splitter adds downforce and aggression, while carbon fiber side skirts sharpen the profile and improve airflow.

Around back, a carbon fiber diffuser and trunk spoiler complete the transformation, hinting at track-ready intent without compromising the road-legal form. And in a particularly notable move, the hood has been replaced with the ventilated version from the BMW M2 CS, allowing for improved engine bay cooling and a direct nod to BMW M’s most hardcore small coupe.

Powered by the S55 Engine

While the owner hasn’t released any engine tuning details yet, the standard BMW M2 Competition already comes with potent performance. It’s powered by the S55 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six, borrowed from the M3 and M4, producing 405 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. That power is sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, allowing for 0–60 mph sprints in around 4.0 seconds flat.

As builds go, this one strikes a balance between aesthetic purity and functional upgrades—an homage to BMW M’s ethos, and a clear reminder of just how good the F87 platform still is. [Photos: @johnnxxts | Owner: @m2_tom1]