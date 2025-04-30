BMW has been selling cars in the United States since 1956, but local production didn’t begin until 1994. The company’s largest factory in the world hit its first major milestone on February 28, 2006, when a Z4 M Roadster became the one-millionth vehicle to roll off the assembly line. The two-millionth vehicle, an X3 xDrive35i, followed on January 12, 2012.

Just a few years later, the three-millionth BMW, an X5 M, was completed on March 24, 2015. The fourth million milestone came quickly after, marked by an X3 M40i xDrive on September 8, 2017. BMW reached five million on June 4, 2020, with an X5 M Competition, while the six-millionth car was an X6 M finished on September 2, 2022.

Now joining this select group is an XB7, technically completed at the end of March. The high-performance luxury SUV underwent additional ALPINA-specific upgrades the following week at the Spartanburg factory, including a subtle body kit, 23-inch Classic wheels, special floor mats, and a commemorative badge.

BMW commissioned this seventh-millionth vehicle with Tartufo full Merino leather and ALPINA-exclusive Walnut Nature Black trim. The upscale SUV also boasts features such as the Panoramic Sky Lounge LED roof and second-row captain’s chairs. Although a full photo gallery has not been released, we know that the leather-wrapped steering wheel features blue and green stitching.

But this 631-horsepower ALPINA Green XB7 isn’t for sale. Why? BMW is keeping it for its historic collection. Of course, you could just order one that looks virtually identical for the princely sum of over $161,000.

Since setting up shop in South Carolina in 1992, BMW has invested over $14.8 billion in the state. The company is committing another $1 billion to retool the factory to produce at least six electric vehicles by the end of the decade. Additionally, $700 million is being invested in a new battery assembly plant in nearby Woodruff, South Carolina.

BMW has yet to confirm which EVs will be built in Spartanburg. However, it’s likely that the iX5, iX6, and iX7, all on the CLAR platform, are part of the plan. The trio will be based on the next-generation X5 (G65), X6 (G66), and X7 (G67). Production of Neue Klasse EVs is also expected at the facility.

Currently, BMW manufactures the X3 through X7 models in South Carolina, as well as the XM. The X4 will soon be phased out, as the crossover-coupe is set to be discontinued in the coming months. In 2024, the factory produced nearly 400,000 SUVs, with a capacity of up to 450,000 units annually. More than half of the vehicles built in Spartanburg last year were exported, with nearly 225,000 units shipped to 120 countries worldwide. These were worth a combined $10.1 billion.

