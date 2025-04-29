Dubai Police’s legendary fleet of luxury and high-performance patrol vehicles has expanded once again with the introduction of a bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan, customized by Mansory. Unveiled during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the new Cullinan finds the perfect home in Dubai. The Mansory Cullinan brings serious performance to the fleet. Powered by a 610-horsepower engine, it can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just five seconds and reach a top speed of 280 km/h. The SUV has been also extensively reworked, featuring premium carbon fibre and aluminum components.

The debut of the Mansory Cullinan follows an earlier partnership with Mansory, which produced a heavily modified Mercedes-AMG G63 for Dubai Police. That vehicle boasts 720 horsepower, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, and tops out at 250 km/h.

A Fleet Unlike Any Other

Dubai Police’s luxury and supercar patrol fleet has long captivated the world’s attention. Over the years, it has grown to include some of the most exotic and powerful vehicles ever built—part of a strategic effort to boost the city’s image, particularly in tourist areas, and to create a more approachable, friendly image of law enforcement.

Some of the most famous additions to the Dubai Police fleet include:

Bugatti Veyron

Aston Martin One-77

Ferrari FF

Lamborghini Aventador

McLaren MP4-12C

BMW i8

Porsche 918 Spyder

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

Beyond supercars, Dubai Police has also added luxury SUVs like the Bentley Bentayga and off-road legends such as the G-Class AMG to ensure they can maintain their presence both on city streets and rugged terrains when needed.

More Than Just a Show

While the Dubai Police fleet certainly garners headlines, it also serves important operational and public relations functions. These high-end vehicles are primarily deployed for patrolling tourist hotspots, high-profile events, and engaging with the public. Officers often encourage tourists to pose for photos with the cars, helping to foster a sense of accessibility and friendliness. [Source & Photos: dubaipolice.gov.ae]