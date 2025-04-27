BMW has been teasing its new entry-level race car for months, but little did we know it would have a four-cylinder engine. The M2 Racing utilizes a variation of the B48 engine found in the 230i, but with different software that increases power to 308 hp. This turbocharged 2.0-liter engine makes 420 Nm (310 lb-ft), slightly up from the road car’s 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). Racing teams won’t be able to adjust output as they did in the old M2 CS Racing. Its successor comes with a fixed power setup.

But there’s more to the M2 Racing than the surprising engine choice. The intent during development was to lower running costs compared to the outgoing F87-generation M2 CS Racing. It uses the ZF automatic transmission from the road-going 230i to send power to the rear wheels and a limited-slip differential. BMW even kept the front parking sensors to avoid costly changes. As you can imagine, they don’t work. The track-only machine also uses the same hood as the normal M2, but with quick-release locks.

Although it’s a four-banger, the G87-based race car will be properly loud. It’ll be possible by using an exhaust system adapted from the M4 GT4. Other changes compared to a regular M2 include forged black matte wheels that are not available on the baby M. The 18-inch lightweight alloys come wrapped in Goodyear 265/660 slicks and borrow the brake calipers from the standard car, though with motorsport-spec pads instead.

At the back, the familiar spoiler is an upgrade from the M Performance Parts catalog. BMW M Motorsport added quick-release locks for the trunk and adapted the diffuser from the G87. The M2 Racing gets a carbon fiber roof and a tank filler neck on the quarter glass to feed the fuel cell behind the seat. An optional passenger seat is available for the stripped-out cabin.

However, even this bare-bones interior, featuring a welded cage, borrows elements from the standard M2. A good chunk of the carbon fiber center console is taken from the donor car. The dual screens that make up the iDrive are carried over. As you can imagine, the menus are adapted to show information relevant to race cars, so don’t go looking for all the features found in the G87. There will be air conditioning, which will undoubtedly be helpful during a hot day of racing.

Elsewhere, we have also learned that there are non-adjustable KW shock absorbers, as well as CSL-derived parts, along with adjustable anti-roll bars at the front and rear. All told, the M2 Racing weighs 1,498 kilograms (3,302 pounds). That makes it 232 kg (512 lbs) lighter than the regular, six-cylinder M2 street car.

Price? It starts at €98,000, or €3,000 more than the original asking price of the M2 CS Racing. However, the latter came out five years ago, and we’ve seen how prices have increased in almost every industry.