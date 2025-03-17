BMW has announced a strategic partnership with Huawei to integrate the tech giant’s HarmonyOS NEXT into its next-generation Neue Klasse electric vehicles produced in China. This marks a significant step in the BMW’s localization strategy. Meanwhile, Neue Klasse models for global markets will continue to run BMW’s iDrive X operating system which is based on the Android Automotive OS.

The partnership underscores BMW’s increasing alignment with China’s tech ecosystem, where nearly 25% of its mobile application users rely on Huawei devices, according to BMW Group Region China President and CEO Sean Green. The collaboration aims to enhance in-car applications and digital connectivity for HarmonyOS users, ensuring seamless integration between Huawei smartphones and BMW vehicles.

HarmonyOS NEXT for China, iDrive X for Global Markets

BMW’s decision to adopt Huawei’s HarmonyOS NEXT exclusively in China reflects the country’s rapid digital transformation and the growing preference for self-developed ecosystems. HarmonyOS NEXT, distinct from its previous iterations, operates independently of Google’s Android architecture, allowing Huawei to build a localized, fully integrated system.

Beyond software integration, BMW is accelerating its cooperation with Chinese technology partners, particularly in artificial intelligence, intelligent voice interaction, and large language models. With four major R&D centers in China—Beijing, Shanghai, Shenyang, and Nanjing—BMW has established its largest research footprint outside of Germany.

“China has emerged as a global engine of innovation,” Green stated. “Through collaboration with leading local technology partners in joint R&D and co-creation, BMW is leveraging its system integration expertise to advance local partnerships.”

As part of this push, BMW will introduce a digital key function for HarmonyOS users in China later this year, allowing drivers to unlock, lock, and start their vehicles using Huawei smartphones. A more advanced smart interconnection solution is set to debut in 2026 with the launch of the locally produced Neue Klasse models.