The BMW M2 (G87) is already a track-ready machine, blending power, agility, and aggressive (controversial) styling into a compact package. With its 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine producing 480 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, the M2 is one of the few left true sportscars in the market. But for BMW enthusiasts who demand more, there’s always room for improvement. This particular BMW M2 build from European Auto Source takes performance and aesthetics to the next level, featuring a curated selection of upgrades that enhance handling, aerodynamics, and sound while giving it a distinctive look on the road.

Visual Upgrades Included

First off, the Zandvoort Blue paint is enhanced with a matte paint protection film (PPF), giving the car a sleek, satin-like finish while safeguarding it against rock chips, debris, and UV damage. Carbon fiber accents, such as the AutoTecknic carbon fiber grilles and rear diffuser, add a motorsport-inspired aesthetic, reducing weight while sharpening the car’s aggressive stance. The addition of BBS LM wheels not only provides a timeless and lightweight forged wheel design but also enhances performance by reducing unsprung weight.

H&R Height Adjustable Springs

One of the biggest upgrades to this M2 is the H&R VTF Adjustable Lowering Springs. While the stock M2 is already an excellent track car, the H&R springs take it up a notch by offering an adjustable ride height that allows for fine-tuning the car’s stance and performance. These springs provide a front axle lowering range of approximately 1.0 to 1.4 inches and a rear axle lowering range of about 0.75 to 1.4 inches.

This translates to improved aerodynamics, reduced body roll, and a lower center of gravity, all of which contribute to sharper cornering and a more planted feel on the track. Unlike traditional lowering springs, the H&R VTF kit is compatible with the factory adaptive M suspension, meaning drivers can enjoy improved handling without sacrificing ride comfort.

H&R VTF (Verstellbar Tieferlegungs Federn) springs are engineered and precision-tuned to seamlessly integrate with the factory damping system, delivering exceptional ride quality and enhanced handling. Built for strength, resilience, and long-term durability, all H&R components are proudly manufactured in Germany to the highest standards.

To complement the suspension upgrades, Millway thrust arm bushings have been installed to enhance steering precision and stability by reducing unwanted movement in the front suspension. A Mishimoto aluminum skid plate has also been added to protect the underbody from road debris and rough conditions.

A New Aftermarket Sound

No high-performance build is complete without an upgraded exhaust system, and this M2 features a Milltek Sport Exhaust System, which provides an aggressive, deeper exhaust note while improving exhaust flow for slight performance gains. Paired with an Awron CanFlap EVC Controller, the driver has full control over the exhaust valves, allowing them to adjust the sound profile to suit different driving situations, from subdued daily cruising to an all-out roar on the track.

With these carefully selected upgrades, this BMW M2 G87 is transformed into a sharper, more responsive, and even more track-ready machine. Add a few more horsepower to the S58 engine, and the G87 M2 will turn head on the track. [Photos: European Auto Source]