Every year, thousands of enthusiasts, collectors, and auto industry types descend upon a small barrier island on Florida’s Atlantic coast. And in 2025, the Amelia Concours d`Elegance—colloquially referred to as just “Amelia Island”—celebrates 30 years. This year also marks 50 years of the BMW 3 Series, so BMW’s got just as much reason to celebrate.

New BMW iX Makes its US Debut

BMW has debuted a number of vehicles at Amelia Island, and this year is no different in that sense. The facelifted 2026 BMW iX makes its US debut as an iX M70 touting Frozen Deep Grey Metallic paint, red brake calipers, and 22-inch wheels

As a reminder, the 2026 BMW iX sees significant changes for the new model year. A new front fascia dons resculpted headlight and grille designs, and the model finally sees a true M Sport Package. New M alloy wheel designs and elevated output from the SUV’s electric powertrain make it sportier than before, too. The US also gets a third level, the iX xDrive45, offering a lower price of entry and aligning the model with its offerings in global markets.

50 Years of the BMW 3 Series at Amelia Island

The 2026 BMW iX wasn’t the only car BMW brought along, though. To mark five decades of the BMW 3 Series, BMW brought a little bit of something for everyone. That means a BMW 3 Series from each generation, from the E21 up to a brand-new 2025 LCI G20. Perhaps true to the brand, many of the examples are hardly ordinary examples, but rather full-blown race cars.

You’ll spy iconic cars like the No. 56 (formerly No. 55) E92 M3 GT that competed in 2011 to then crash twice in 2012. An E36 M3 LTW sits on the grass looking positively pedestrian by comparison, the same goes for the M Sport F31 wagon BMW trotted out. The V8-powered E46 BMW Motorsport M3 GTR and truly iconic Warsteiner-liveried E30 M3 round out an exceptional collection of 3 Series cars. BMW also had a group of fifty 3 Series owners show up in their own cars to further celebrate the car’s fiftieth.

Amelia Island and BMW’s Presence

BMW and Amelia Island simultaneously celebrate distinct anniversaries, but the two are entwined more than you might think. 2023 saw the LCI X5 M and X6 M Competition models in the public eye for the first time. BMW M’s 50th anniversary occurred in 2022, and Amelia Island played host to kicking off a year of celebration in addition to BMW’s debut of the refreshed M8 and 8 Series models. Even as far back as 2015, BMW was celebrating with Amelia Island—in that case, it was the 40th anniversary of the marque’s first US race win and the concourse’s 20th anniversary.

Throughout the decades Amelia Island has seen more than its share of love from the brand and excellent owner-presented BMWs. 2025 is no different. With a bevvy of side events, like an auction and any number of culinary experiences, Amelia Island continues to be a destination event for BMW heads.