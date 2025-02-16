BMW is hours away from unveiling the Vision Driving Experience prototype, but the proverbial cat is already out of the bag. Official images of the VDX have emerged on social media, showing the electric sports sedan in all of its camouflaged glory. Details about the prototype are not available yet, but the EV is clearly based on the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept.

It appears to feature a more aggressive front bumper with large air intakes, which the concept car did not have. Instead, the initial version of the electric sedan had a smooth front fascia without any visible air intakes. The same can be said about the rear, which is far more dramatic on the VDX. The gaping holes give it an interesting look, and we’re certain there’s a good reason they’re so large.

From the sides, the VDX seemingly has centerlock wheels with aero covers and LED light bars. It appears to have fender flares and regular side mirrors instead of the concept’s tiny cameras. The Vision Driving Experience also sits lower to the ground and has beefier body-colored side skirts. Above the wheels, there seems to be a slat where the front hood/trunk meets the fender. It’s likely there for aerodynamic reasons. Whatever the case, the 2023 concept car did not have it.

The leaked images allow us to hop inside the cabin, where many things have changed. For example, there are body-hugging front seats and abundant carbon fiber. The predominantly black interior also features extra switchgear between the seats, typically found on test cars. We’re noticing the BMW roundel is missing from the steering wheel. On the passenger side, the footwell accommodates a fire extinguisher. Unlike the concept car, the prototype has the usual stalks behind the steering wheel.

BMW is unlikely to sell this car, but the electric M3 coming in 2027/ 2028 will likely benefit from the developments ushered in by the VDX. Before the prototype breaks cover later today, you can spot the differences by comparing it to the Vision Neue Klasse pictured below.

Source: cochespias1 / Instagram