The E30 M3 is – undeniably – an international icon. It routinely commands the highest prices at auctions, in the US and abroad, even over beloved legends like the E46 M3 and V8-powered E9X M3s. Much of the love is for the high-strung four-cylinder S14 engine under the hood – ripped more or less straight from motorsport and plopped in the lightest model BMW produced at the time. But the E30 M3 was not the only roadgoing BMW to receive the S14 powerplant. In fact, it wasn’t even the only E30 3 Series. No; there’s another, far less conspicuous E30 – the 320is, sometimes affectionately referred to as the Italian M3. Which, interestingly, is much more of a misnomer than the badging, since the car was also sold in Portugal.

Why and Where the Italian M3 (320is) Exists

Sometime around 1987, Italy imposed strict taxes on engines displacing over 2.0 liters. As the more enthusiastic among you may have already put together, that meant the E30 M3 was affected, due to the S14’s 2.3 liters of displacement. This matters, because Italy and Portugal’s steep taxes meant the E30 M3 – and all six-cylinder variants of the car – would receive a considerable price bump after all the ink dried. The resulting price was unsellable and BMW started brainstorming.

So…What is the Italian M3?

They ended up doing what any…well, actually, this was a pretty novel concept. They had a de-stroked S14 engine produced, paring displacement down to an even 2.0 liters. Paul Rosche, the brains behind the S14 (and also the S70/2 under the beautiful bodywork of the McLaren F1), worked his magic by shortening the crank and changing out pistons and connecting rods. The resulting engine made almost the same power, too – 192 horsepower (141 kW). BMW stuck a 320is badge on it and called it a day.

Only, that’s not what they did. The 320is also shared lots of other running gear with the contemporary M3. Including its dogleg gearbox and limited-slip differential (albeit, the latter was rejigged to a shorter ratio). Unlike the E30 M3, you could snag one of these in sedan form, adding to the sleeper vibe. Production numbers sit at approximately 3,700; almost five times as many E30 M3s were produced. Despite their relative rarity – especially in the US – they generally fail to command the same price as their E30 M3 brothers.

Anyway, the 320is – or Italian M3 – is an interesting slice of localized BMW history. They’ll still pop up on auction sites from time to time, and I’m willing to bet they’re as big of a blast to drive as the true-blue M version is.