BMW M Motorsport closed out the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season with an enthusiastic showing from rookies Valentino Rossi, Dan Harper, and Max Hesse during the Rookie Test in Bahrain. The trio, who had prepared for the session in BMW’s Munich simulator, each experienced the BMW M Hybrid V8 on the track for the first time. For MotoGP legend Rossi, this was his highly anticipated debut in the BMW M Hypercar. In two five-hour sessions, Rossi took the wheel of the #20 BMW M Hybrid V8, while Harper and Hesse split time in the #15 car. All three were eager to test the limits of the hypercar, with Rossi expressing particular excitement after previously competing in BMW’s M4 GT3 under the WRT team in the LMGT3 class.

“Today was a fantastic day,” Rossi said. “The BMW M Hybrid V8 is a real race car—very fast, strong, and stable. From the first lap, I felt confident thanks to the car’s feedback. Going fast is challenging but incredibly fun.” Rossi, guided by BMW M teammate René Rast, also highlighted the Hypercar’s performance, noting that its lap times were 15 seconds faster than those he achieved in the GT3. “It’s a lot of power, the tires have great grip, and I hope I get another chance to drive it,” he added.

BMW M Motorsport Head Andreas Roos reflected on the significance of the Rookie Test as a culmination of the season, stating, “It’s always a great event that gives young and new drivers a chance to drive these cars. Our three ‘rookies’ did an outstanding job, and all of them got out of the car with big smiles on their faces. This day will be unforgettable for them.” He also praised Harper and Hesse, noting their transition from the BMW Junior Program to becoming BMW M works drivers in the top class.

Harper and Hesse, who had previously contributed to BMW M Hybrid V8 aerodynamic testing during the season, relished the opportunity to push the car’s capabilities further. Both former BMW Juniors have shown steady progression, arriving at this milestone as fully-fledged works drivers.

Originally planned for 2023, Rossi’s test in the BMW M Hybrid V8 was postponed until 2024, allowing him more time to build endurance racing experience with BMW. Following an initial prototype drive in the Oreca 07 LMP2 last year, Rossi’s transition from LMP2 to LMDh now marks the latest step in his journey. With a successful test session, BMW M Motorsport and its rising stars look forward to what lies ahead, as the Hypercar’s promising 2025 WEC season.