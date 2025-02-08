The glory days of auto shows are pretty much history, but these events still remain relevant for many people. BMW is bringing the big guns to the 2025 Chicago Auto Show by displaying the new M5 G90. The seventh iteration of Bavaria’s super sedan is dressed to impress in Vegas Red, a color known as Fire Red outside the United States.

We got up close and personal with the 2025 BMW M5 in the Windy City and its optional Carbon Package. The kit costs an extra $3,100 and includes a carbon fiber roof, side mirror caps, and trunk lid spoiler. With the car kicking off at a steep $123,275, you’d think the carbon goodies would be included as standard. However, premium automakers are notorious for charging customers extra for every little thing.

Automakers typically bring well-equipped cars to car shows; this M5 is no exception. BMW displays the four-door rocket with the $1,850 Executive Package, which bundles several items, such as ventilated front seats and heated rear seats. You also get sunshades for the rear side windows and a power rear sunshade. The interior camera and Parking Assistant Plus are also included, as is the illuminated kidney grille.

BMW could’ve been a bit more adventurous with the leather choice since this M5 is finished in plain black. Customers in the US who prefer something more daring can opt for Kyalami Orange or Red. For the more practical M5 Touring, the configurator also lists a couple of new options: Dark Violet and Toupe Grey.

The M5 could already be gearing up for substantial changes for its Life Cycle Impulse. The LCI is expected to arrive with the cars manufactured from March 2027. The extent of the styling tweaks is not known, but the interior is likely to be revamped. The G90 will transition to iDrive X – BMW’s new infotainment system. Aside from gaining a central screen, the performance sedan is likely going to feature the pillar-to-pillar Panoramic Vision projection. At an additional cost, the car will be offered with an optional screen just for the front passenger.

BMW will reportedly build the M5 G90 until early 2031.