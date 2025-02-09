BMW has kicked off 2025 with a strong statement in the German electric vehicle market, securing its position as the top-selling premium brand. According to data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), BMW not only outperformed its direct competitors, Audi and Mercedes, but also overtook Tesla.

In January 2025, BMW registered 2,795 battery electric vehicles (BEVs), accounting for 17.22% of its total sales. This marks a significant increase from 13.94% in January 2024, showing steady growth in the brand’s EV adoption. More importantly, this figure places BMW well ahead of its premium rivals. While both Audi and Mercedes are seeing modest electric growth, neither has reached BMW’s numbers in absolute or percentage terms.

Audi sold 1,922 BEVs (13.12% share)

Mercedes-Benz delivered 2,211 BEVs (11.21% share)

BMW Surpasses Tesla in Its Home Market

A year ago, BMW trailing behind Tesla in its home market was the norm. But the situation has now reversed. In January 2025, BMW sold 2,795 battery electric vehicles, more than double Tesla’s 1,277 registrations, a 60% drop. This follows BMW’s success in 2024, when it sold more EVs than Tesla in Germany for the full year.

Tesla’s decline in Germany is part of a broader trend. The brand’s global sales have been under pressure. In France, Tesla’s sales fell even further, plunging 63% year-over-year in January. Meanwhile, in the UK, Tesla also saw an 8% decline.

The Power of a Flexible Architecture

BMW’s strength in the EV market isn’t driven by a single model but by a well-balanced lineup that caters to multiple segments. This is all achieved through a flexible architecture which allows BMW to offer different drivetrains on the same platform.

The top-performing models in January were:

This highlights BMW’s ability to appeal to different customer bases, from compact SUVs to executive sedans, unlike Tesla, which relies heavily on a more limited model range. The iX2, iX3 and i7 also contribute to BMW’s broader EV portfolio, giving customers more choices than its premium competitors.

With the Neue Klasse lineup on the horizon, this dominance is likely to continue, considering the major tech improvements coming with the new architecture. [Source: KBA via BimmerToday]