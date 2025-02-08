While the BMW M3 Touring remains an elusive dream for the U.S. market, enthusiasts in other regions are fully embracing this high-performance family wagon. Indonesia is one such country where the G81 M3 Touring is available, and naturally, local tuning shops have been eager to enhance this ultimate touring machine. One such tuner, Concept Motorsport, recently worked its magic on the M3 Touring, refining its stance, wheels, and exhaust note.

It All Starts With The Wheels

One of the most striking changes comes in the form of a new set of wheels. Sourced from the US-based HRE Wheels, the Classic 305 set is featured in a Brushed Clear coat finish. These high-performance, forged three-piece and monoblock designs pay homage to historic and classic wheel styles. On this G81 M3 Touring, they measure 20×10 inches at the front and 20×11 inches at the rear, offering a perfect blend of style and performance. HRE offers these wheels in various sizes ranging from 18 to 22 inches, with even a 24-inch option available for certain models. Customers can also choose from nearly 90 different finishes, ensuring a personalized touch.

Suspension Tweaks for a Lowered Look

One common complaint among BMW owners is the noticeable wheel gap in newer models. Concept Motorsport addressed this issue with the installation of the KW HAS (Height Adjustable Spring) System, a more flexible alternative to traditional lowering springs. By adjusting the ride height to perfection, the G81 M3 Touring not only gains a more aggressive stance but also improves handling characteristics without compromising comfort. This upgrade ensures that the new wheels sit flush with the arches, eliminating the unwanted gap and giving the M3 Touring a more planted and dynamic look.

Akrapovič Exhaust for an Unmatched Soundtrack

No high-performance BMW build is complete without an enhanced exhaust system, and Concept Motorsport turned to Akrapovič for the perfect solution. This M3 Touring now boasts the Akrapovič Evolution Line exhaust system paired with a catless downpipe. Made from lightweight, high-grade titanium, this system not only reduces weight but also significantly enhances the car’s sound profile. The system is finished with hand-crafted carbon-fiber tailpipes, adding to the car’s aggressive aesthetic.

Performance gains from this exhaust setup are substantial. On the Akrapovič dyno, the system delivered an increase of 17.7 kW (24.1 hp) at 6,650 rpm and a torque boost of 25.4 Nm at the same rpm, tested against a BMW M4 Competition (OPF/GPF) with a stock exhaust. Unfortunately, this setup remains unavailable in the U.S. due to emissions regulations, but enthusiasts in Indonesia and other regions can fully experience the benefits.

Factory Power Gains with the Model Year Update

Beyond these aftermarket upgrades, the latest iteration of the M3 Touring benefits from a factory bump in power. The upgraded S58B30T0 twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine now produces 543 horsepower—an increase of 20 hp over the original M3 Touring. While torque remains at 650 Nm (479 lb-ft), it is now available across a wider rev range, from 2,750 rpm up to 5,730 rpm, instead of tapering off at 5,500 rpm as before. The result is a more responsive and potent power delivery.

In terms of performance, the long-roof M3 continues to impress. The sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) remains at a blistering 3.6 seconds. However, the extra power is noticeable in the 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) sprint, now completed in 12.4 seconds—half a second quicker than before. The electronically limited top speed remains at 155 mph (250 km/h), but for those seeking more, the optional M Driver’s Package unlocks a higher limit of 174 mph (280 km/h). [Photos: Concept Motorsport]