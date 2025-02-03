Ideally, we can safely agree that all cars should be delivered with a fullsize spare wheel. However, in 2025, this is sadly an exception rather than a rule. There are several reasons why they’re becoming increasingly rarer, including the obvious one – cost-cutting. In addition, getting rid of the spare wheel lowers the vehicle’s curb weight and improves fuel economy, which makes it easier to pass increasingly stricter regulations.

Packaging is also a concern, especially considering how large today’s wheels are compared to only a couple of decades ago. In 2025, you can get an XM or an iX with gargantuan 23-inch alloys. Some nom-BMWs even offer a 24-inch set from the factory. Bavaria’s latest substitute is something called the “Tire Repair Kit Plus.” It’ll be standard equipment on certain models shipped to Europe from next month. In case of a puncture, using the repair kit enables the driver to cover up to 124 miles (200 kilometers). During the journey, you’re not allowed to go any faster than 50 mph (80 km/h).

The one-piece kit includes a magnet and a connector pin that attaches to the hub of the wheel affected by a punctured tire. A built-in compressor connected to a hose fills the tire with air and aerosol sealant until it reaches a tire pressure of more than 1.5 bar. The Integrated Owner’s Handbook includes the necessary instructions on how to use the device, which remains attached to the wheel hub.

From March, BMW will deliver the Tire Repair Kit Plus as standard equipment for the X1, X2, and iX SUVs. In addition, certain versions of the 2 Series Active Tourer minivan are getting it as well. It’ll also be included with the 5 Series Sedan, but not the plug-in hybrids or the electric i5 derivatives. In addition, the luxury sedan ordered with standard 19-inch wheels (Style 933) doesn’t get the safety feature either.

