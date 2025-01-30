For decades, Super Bowl commercials have been a battleground for brands vying for attention, with automakers often leading the charge. But this year, BMW is stepping back. The German automaker has confirmed that it will not run an ad during Super Bowl 59, joining other major car brands like General Motors, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen in sitting out the Big Game.

The decision isn’t entirely unexpected, as BMW’s focus this year is on the upcoming Neue Klasse family of vehicles. Super Bowl ads typically spotlight key products that automakers are looking to promote—like last year’s i5 electric sedan. With no major product launches in the first half of 2025, BMW is concentrating its marketing efforts on the latter part of the year, when the BMW iX3 is set to debut. Given the historical success of Super Bowl ads, it’s reasonable to expect that BMW will return to the Big Game stage in the future—likely with a Neue Klasse model as the centerpiece.

Automakers’ Spending Shifting Towards Digital

This isn’t just a BMW decision—it’s an industry-wide trend. The automotive sector has traditionally been one of the biggest spenders on Super Bowl ads, but with changing consumer habits and a slightly declining EV market, companies are thinking twice about massive TV ad buys. According to Emarketer, total U.S. automotive media ad spending is projected to hit $31.77 billion in 2025, up from $29.48 billion in 2024. However, spending on traditional media like TV is on the decline, expected to drop from $7.46 billion in 2024 to $7.3 billion in 2025, and further down to $6.86 billion by 2026.

This signals a clear shift toward digital marketing strategies, where automakers can engage more directly with potential buyers. In the last few years, BMW has been leaning into digital-first campaigns, influencer partnerships, and immersive experiences to connect with consumers more directly. And the trend seems to continue in the future.

BMW did have an overwhelming success in Super Bowl 58 with its “Talkin’ Like Walken” campaign. The 2024 ad, which starred legendary actor Christopher Walken being subjected to a series of impressions of himself, wasn’t just a hit—it was the most-liked auto advertisement of the Super Bowl and the overall top-rated commercial of the game, according to iSpot’s Creative Assessment.

Walken was joined by Usher and actress Ashley Park in a humorous, high-energy spot that captured audience attention in a way few commercials could. The data backed up its success—the ad led to a 54% increase in purchase intent, proving that the campaign didn’t just entertain but also convinced potential buyers. So if “Talkin’ Like Walken” proved anything, it’s that BMW knows how to own the spotlight when it chooses to step onto the stage. The question now is—when will it return?