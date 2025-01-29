Oh, man. BMW just loves making US enthusiast blood boil. They’ve officially debuted the M3 CS Touring, an even higher performance version of the regular M3 Touring. It gains similar performance and exterior touches that the sedan version of the M3 CS (and its coupe brother, the M4 CS) got when it debuted last year. But how does it compare to that other super wagon, the M5 Touring?

M3 CS Touring vs. M5 Touring Exterior Design

The M3 CS Touring gets a handful of exterior touches that emphasize the already very aggressive design of the G81 M3 Touring. A carbon fiber hood, splitter, rear diffuser and air intakes – and red accents throughout the car – definitely make it easy to differentiate from any other M3 Touring on the road. Same goes for the yellow DRLs – shared with other CS models – and special paints that include colors like Laguna Seca Blue and British Racing Green.

The M5 Touring, on the other hand, is a bit reserved and restrained by comparison. Both offer staggered fitment alloy wheels, performance tires, and the usual mess of performance BMW aesthetics like painted brake calipers. Notably, neither offers a carbon roof. The smaller, more agile M3 CS Touring certainly looks racier than the M5 Touring.

M3 CS Touring vs. M5 Touring Interior Design

Inside, the M3 CS Touring gains – most notably – carbon fiber bucket seats. The now-standard buckets definitely give the cabin a much more motorsport-themed feel than the M5 Touring, which is more geared towards luxury and refinement than all-out performance. An Alcantara-trimmed steering wheel and carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) center console round out the changes that, overall, make the M3 CS Touring more race-car but probably less comfortable than the M5 Touring.

M3 CS Touring vs. M5 Touring Performance

The regular M3 Touring was never any slouch, but the M3 CS Touring kicks things into overdrive. The S58 3.0-liter is massaged to 543 horsepower, 20 more than non-CS variants. Zero to 60 takes around 3.5 seconds and the car tops out at 186 mph (300 kph) with the M Driver’s Package. The M3 CS Touring loses 33 pounds (around 15 kilograms) compared to regular M3 Touring.

The M5 Touring – at least on power – takes the cake on this one. The M5 Touring’s hybrid powertrain develops a truly insane 717 horsepower. Interestingly, though, the zero to 60 mph quoted by BMW is identical to the CS – 3.5 seconds. It would be very interesting to line both up for a drag race. And, we have no doubt someone, somewhere, sometime, will.

M3 CS Touring vs. M5 Touring Technology

No real tech changes come to the M3 CS Touring, so the M5 and CS essentially utilize identical iDrive systems. Both offer features that optimize or focuses on performance, and the CS offers ten-stage traction control that should help fine-tune how the car responds in oversteer situations. The M5 Touring, however, continues to focus on luxury and does offer some features not found on the CS. To name a few features, a Bang & Olufsen stereo and Individual interior upholstery options.

The M3 CS Touring is probably going to be a blast for those fortunate enough to get seat time in one. Oh, speaking of, you’ll need similarly deep pockets to afford either of these. Word on the street is the M3 CS Touring starts at 152,900 € compared to the 146,000 € start price of the M5 Touring. Which one wins? We’re going M3 CS Touring every single time, but there’s only one option if you’re US based. Sad!