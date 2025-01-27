It’s safe to say 2024 was a roller coaster for BMW in the United States. Although sales jumped by 3.1% in the first half of the year, they subsequently fell to -0.2% after nine months. A huge recall, corroborated by a stop-sale, wiped out all the gains obtained through June in Q3. A positive Q4 2024, when deliveries rose by 8.9%, allowed the company to end last year with +2.5% higher shipments compared to 2023. Despite posting a second consecutive year of record sales, there’s still room for growth in 2025.

BMW of North America CEO Sebastian Mackensen told Automotive News the company has entered this year “very optimistically.” As for dealers, BMW National Dealer Forum Chairman Kirk Cordill said they’re “cautiously optimistic” about the prospects for 2025. While the number of fully electric vehicles sold in the US grew by 12.3% in 2024, gas cars are projected to do the heavy lifting this year, according to BMW of North America sales chief Shaun Bugbee.

Bugbee estimates demand for EVs will still enjoy a “slight growth.” However, he believes “most of our growth will be coming through combustion in 2025.” BMW won’t be launching a next-generation electric car in the US this year. However, the iX is about to receive a mid-cycle facelift. The Neue Klasse-based iX3 will be revealed this year, but it’s unlikely to go on sale in the US so soon. The electric crossover enters production in Debrecen, Hungary, in the fourth quarter, with the San Luis Potosí plant to build the new iX3 in 2027.

BMW’s boss in North America is happy to say the company has the flexibility to give people what they want. As some of you will recall, one of the company’s recent slogans is “The Power of Choice. “This refers to selling the same car with gasoline, plug-in hybrid, and electric drivetrains. The lineup is even more diverse in Europe, where diesel engines are still available. Diesels died in the US after the 2018 model year due to low demand and stricter emissions regulations.

Source: Automotive News (subscription required)